Great Runes in Elden Ring are a great way to power up your character against all the big and bad bosses in the game. However, once you have defeated arguably one of the hardest bosses in the entirety of Elden Ring, you may have an easier time after the fact. With such an insane move set and health-regenerating mechanic to boot, getting Malenia’s Great Rune is more of a challenge than most others. But when you do get her Great Rune, it may be difficult even finding where to activate it. This guide will show you where to activate Malenia’s Great Rune in Elden Ring.

Where to Activate Malenia’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

After defeating Malenia, she will drop her item, named “Malenia’s Great Rune” (obviously). And just like all the other Great Runes in your inventory, you will need to activate it in a large tower high in the sky. But unlike the other Great Runes in Elden Ring, Malenia’s tower is in the middle of the ocean between Altus Plateau and Limgrave. You cannot swim to the tower, so how do you get there?

To get to the Divine Tower to activate Malenia’s Great Rune, Elden Ring players must head to the Tower of Return. The Tower of Return is located in the southwest portion of the Weeping Peninsula of Limgrave. At the tower, players should climb to the top to locate a chest near the ballista raining bolts down at you. Opening the chest will release a gas that teleports you to the Divine Bridge in Leyndell, Royal Capital. There is a Site of Grace just before the entrance. Activate that and either fight the giant or run to the left to find a Waygate.

By the way, defeating this axe-wielding giant will garner you a brand new Talisman, so taking it on once wouldn’t be a bad idea.

After you have taken the Waygate, it will teleport you to the Divine Tower that you will need to access to activate Malenia’s Great Rune. If you haven’t defeated Malenia, you cannot enter the tower.

Malenia’s Great Rune can be activated by going up the stairs on the right and going in the middle of the laying Two Fingers just like any other Great Rune.

Malenia’s Great Rune allows players to regain health immediately after being struck by an attack from any enemy. Instead of a yellow loss of HP, the bar will turn a lighter-red until either gone or regained by counterattacking. There is a short timeframe to counterattack before the health is gone, so you have to be quick.

Side note: Malenia’s Great Rune also makes any Crimson Flask 25% less effective when activated.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.