Elden Ring: Where to Find All 4 Celebrant Weapons (Gain Runes Every Hit)

Take Runes back with these weapons

April 23rd, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

elden-ring-celebrants

Wouldn’t it be nice to get Runes for every time you hit someone in Elden Ring? You would never need to go after some major boss for some extra Runes to put into your Dexterity build or your Intelligence/Faith build. Well, in this article, we will show you how to do just that by helping you find the four weapons in the game that grant 20 Runes each hit. If you’re farming Runes or you’re just collecting all the weapons in the game, this guide will show you how to find all four Celebrant weapons in Elden Ring.

How to Find All Four Celebrant Weapons in Elden Ring

Three out of the four Celebrant weapons in all of Elden Ring are actually just random drops from Celebrant enemies that dance around the Windmill Village in the northern part of Altus Plateau.

To get either the Celebrant’s Rib-Rake (Str 8, Dex 14), the Celebrant’s Cleaver (Str 12, Dex 8), or the Celebrant’s Sickle (Str 6, Dex 11), players will need to kill plenty of Celebrants throughout the Windmill Village until the weapons drop from these enemies.

If you are looking to speed up the process, you will need to rank up your Discovery by raising your Arcane attribute in the level-up menu. Also, be sure to pick up the Silver Scarab talisman (in the Hidden Path to the Haligtree behind an illusory wall) and the Silver-Picked Fowl Foot consumable which levels up your Discovery for a short time.

 

Elden Ring Celebrant Skull Location

Elden-Ring-Celebrants-Skull-Location

The last of the four Celebrant weapons is actually the easiest to find because it does not take any grinding to get through random drops from the Celebrant enemies. All you need to do is travel to Dominula, Windmill Village Site of Grace, and head north until you get all the way to the cliff’s edge. Once there, turn east and follow that same ledge until you are able to see a body with an item on it. Pick up that item and you will receive the Celebrant’s Skull (18 Str, 12 Dex).

See also
Elden Ring Rivers of Blood Build: Stats, Armor, Talismans, and More

To use Celebrant weapons, players will need to hit NPCs to gather Runes. You will get 10 Runes for every hit with the Celebrant’s Cleaver, Sickle, and Rib-Rake. However, you will get 20 Runes with every hit from the Celebrant’s Skull.

Since there are so many important NPCs, it is important that you do not hit them with these weapons. Instead, there is an NPC named Primeval Sorcerer Azur north of the Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir. This NPC can be hit as many times as you want, and with the Celebrant Weapons, you can get an infinite amount of Runes from him. The Tarnished can use this to their advantage when farming Runes in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Elden Ring
Celebrant's Skull
Elden Ring: Where to Get Celebrant’s Skull Hammer
Elden Ring Lion's Claw
Elden Ring: How to Get Lion’s Claw Ash of War
Elden Ring New Game Plus Builds
Elden Ring: Best Builds to Try in New Game +
A Promotional Image that is recently posted on the Elden Ring official Twitter account
Altering Garments in Elden Ring Unlocks New Lore According to Player’s Discovery
Trending on AOTF
Malenia Blade of Miquella
Elden Ring’s “Hardest Boss” Malenia Gets Harder After Latest Patch
Best Fortnite Skins Ranked (2022): Tryhard Skins, Sweaty Skins, and Rare Outfits
How to Enable Voice Chat in Roblox
Best Roblox FPS Games: The 15 Best Shooters on Roblox, Ranked
No Man’s Sky Infinite Money Glitch Patched According to Update 3.87 Patch Notes