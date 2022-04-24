Elden Ring: Where to Find All 4 Celebrant Weapons (Gain Runes Every Hit)

Wouldn’t it be nice to get Runes for every time you hit someone in Elden Ring? You would never need to go after some major boss for some extra Runes to put into your Dexterity build or your Intelligence/Faith build. Well, in this article, we will show you how to do just that by helping you find the four weapons in the game that grant 20 Runes each hit. If you’re farming Runes or you’re just collecting all the weapons in the game, this guide will show you how to find all four Celebrant weapons in Elden Ring.

How to Find All Four Celebrant Weapons in Elden Ring

Three out of the four Celebrant weapons in all of Elden Ring are actually just random drops from Celebrant enemies that dance around the Windmill Village in the northern part of Altus Plateau.

To get either the Celebrant’s Rib-Rake (Str 8, Dex 14), the Celebrant’s Cleaver (Str 12, Dex 8), or the Celebrant’s Sickle (Str 6, Dex 11), players will need to kill plenty of Celebrants throughout the Windmill Village until the weapons drop from these enemies.

If you are looking to speed up the process, you will need to rank up your Discovery by raising your Arcane attribute in the level-up menu. Also, be sure to pick up the Silver Scarab talisman (in the Hidden Path to the Haligtree behind an illusory wall) and the Silver-Picked Fowl Foot consumable which levels up your Discovery for a short time.

Elden Ring Celebrant Skull Location

The last of the four Celebrant weapons is actually the easiest to find because it does not take any grinding to get through random drops from the Celebrant enemies. All you need to do is travel to Dominula, Windmill Village Site of Grace, and head north until you get all the way to the cliff’s edge. Once there, turn east and follow that same ledge until you are able to see a body with an item on it. Pick up that item and you will receive the Celebrant’s Skull (18 Str, 12 Dex).

To use Celebrant weapons, players will need to hit NPCs to gather Runes. You will get 10 Runes for every hit with the Celebrant’s Cleaver, Sickle, and Rib-Rake. However, you will get 20 Runes with every hit from the Celebrant’s Skull.

Since there are so many important NPCs, it is important that you do not hit them with these weapons. Instead, there is an NPC named Primeval Sorcerer Azur north of the Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir. This NPC can be hit as many times as you want, and with the Celebrant Weapons, you can get an infinite amount of Runes from him. The Tarnished can use this to their advantage when farming Runes in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.