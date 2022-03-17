Elden Ring: Where to Find the Icerind Hatchet

As you make your way through Elden Ring, you’ll need all of the help that you can get. Be it summons, Ashes of War, or even a copy of yourself, anything to give yourself a competitive edge over your enemies is a great thing to find. SO, finding a weapon that gives you a chance to freeze your foes and inflict pain upon them is something worth finding, and that’s exactly what the Icerind Hatchet can do for you.

But, you may be asking yourself, where do you find such a thing, and how powerful is it? That’s where we come into play, as we are going to dive deep into this weapon, and give you the low-down on why this frost-infused axe is a great weapon to find and can help you ice your opponents in style.

Elden Ring – Where to Find Icerind Hatchet, and Stats

As you venture into the lands of Liurnia of the Lakes, you’ll find an area tucked away called the Temple Quarter. You’ll make your way inside of this location, you find yourself in a large, water-filled area that contains the bodies of many creatures, humans, and beyond. You’ll want to look for a large, dilapidated building that looks almost like a tower. Inside of this location, you’ll find the Icerind Axe, requiring very little combat and just a little bit of exploration.

Now, is this Axe worth your time to search out? Yes, it is if you are looking for a little magic to go with your Melee-based warrior. Requiring a low barrier of entry, with 11 Strengths and 16 Dexterity, you’ll be able to equip this item on just about any build. Also boasting 111 Physical Damage and 100 Crit, you’ll be taking foes down in style, as you’ll also inflict Frost Damage with this axe. Defense is also on the higher end of a Melee weapon, offering 40 Physical Defense, and 27 for all Magic Types, you’ll find yourself in a good spot with this axe.

Since there isn’t much, if any, combat required to find it, and just a small detour, this weapon is a great choice for those that need to have a bit of power to go along with their magic build, as the low Strength and Dexterity levels make this an easy weapon to pick up and use for just about any character, on any build. The power that it brings, along with its unique Weapon Skill Hoarfrost Stomp, you’ll find yourself slamming your foot down and sending an AOE Frost Damage attack out towards your enemies, and with its high damage output, makes this a skill that is useful for everyone.

Finding these kinds of weapons is great for whatever you are doing, so taking the time to search them out can give you a huge advantage in a game all about making you suffer. You’ll need all the help you can get to become a proper Elden Lord, so getting the Icerind Axe may just help you a bit more than you’d expect!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.