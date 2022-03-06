Elden Ring gives its players the ability to equip and use a wide amount of special techniques, or Ashes of War, when in battle. But to unlock the ability to both make use of and equip the said abilities, players first need to get their hand on a Whetstone Knife. Now, to help you unlock the ability to use and customize your Ashes of War as fast s possible, here’s where to find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring

You will be able to find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring by heading to the underground level of the Gatefront Ruins area, located in front of the Galefront Site of Grace. To find the path leading to the underground, just follow the path until you see a Godrick Knight, wielding both a greatsword and a shield. Once you spot him, head east from the Site of Grace and you will find the path leading down. Once you find the path, just go down the stairs and open the chest, which will feature not only the Whetstone Knife but also a Storm Stomp Ash of War, which will make you able to kick the ground ahead with massive force when equipped. To recap, here’s where to find and how to get the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring:

Head to Gatefront Ruins.

Find the path leading to the underground level.

Open the chest.

Once you get the knife, you just need to rest at any Site of Grace and you will be able to add, switch, and remove Ashes of War from your weapons.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.