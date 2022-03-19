Elden Ring: Where to Get the Coded Sword

Elden Ring players, or the Tarnished, need the best weaponry they can get for the unforgiving bosses in the game. In the Lands Between, there are multiple weapons to choose from to take on the challenges Elden Ring throws at you. However, there is one particular sword, the Coded Sword, that has a unique skill that can help you on your journey immensely. Here is how to find the Coded Sword in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Coded Sword in Elden Ring

To get the Coded Sword in Elden Ring, head to the capital in the Altus Plateau. Head to this point on the bridge in the capital.

Walk down the bridge and then jump off the side before making it to the giant and the several trumpet players in front of the Golden Seed tree. This will take you to the sand-like area with the big tree root. Go right and jump onto the wooden shacks to the right and go into the entrance just above.

Once you go through, you will find two items: the Sanctified Whetblade and the Hammer. Going further in, you will notice that you are going into what looks like the Roundtable Hold. In the middle of the table you will see an item. Picking it up will grant you a Rune Arc. Go into the room that would normally lead you to the Two Fingers and the Rememberance Trader and you will find another item.

This is where you will find your new Coded Sword. Its unique Weapon Skill is the “Unblockable Blade,” which, according to the Unique Skill page, “Imbues the cipher blade with light, extending its length, then strike with a sudden sweeping attack.” The “Unblockable Blade,” as the name implies, cannot be blocked. You only need 20 Faith to wield this weapon because it only does Base 85 Holy Damage.

According to its flavor text, The Coded Sword was a “hidden sword once granted to the Tarnished of the Roundtable by the Two Fingers.” This weapon may help in those fights against invaders who shield up more often than you would like to see.

If you need to re-spec your character to use this sword, head over to Renalla, Queen of the Full Moon and give her a Larval Tear.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.