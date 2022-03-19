Elden Ring: Where to Get the Erdtree Heal Incantation

In the world of Elden Ring, you can take on any role in the world that you’d like to, as long as you’re ready to save it. Playing as a Sword Savvy Melee build, or a long-range Mage, you’ll be able to take on the world in style and finesse, exploring, roaming, and conquering in your unique way. You’ll even be able to bring a friend along, to help or hinder if you so prefer.

However, one thing that you don’t find a lot of is time to breathe and get back on your feet after a long battle. The next Site of Grace is quite a ways away, and you’re not sure if your lack of Crimson Tears will help you get to the next spot you need to go. Thankfully, that’s where Erdtree Heal comes into play, an Incantation that can help you restore health. But, is it worth the time to track down, or is it more trouble than it’s worth? Let’s dive in and take a look to see if this could be the magic that you’ve been looking for or just a big dud.

Erdtree Heal – Location and Use

As you make your way through Leyndell, Capital Of Ash, you’ll find many different locations. The one that you’ll want to seek out for this magical healing incantation would be the Queen’s bed chambers. You’ll find this after completing a few steps of your journey, including starting the Forge of Giants, and defeating the boss of the Crumbling Farum Azula, you’ll find the Queens Bedchambers awaiting you.

When visiting the Queens Bedchambers the first time, you’ll originally receive the Blessing of the Erdtree Incantation, which allows you to gradually restore health to yourself and your allies, and you’ll find the Erdtree Heal in the same location; on the top of her bed. Once you grab this new incantation, you’ll be able to instantly heal yourself and your enemies, but there are a few caveats to this incantation.

You’ll need a large amount of Faith to be able to use this to its full potential, as it requires 42 points, so depending on the class that you’re playing, or the points that you have spent, this may not be worth your time and effort to find. However, if you have many points in this skill class, you’ll find a very potent spell that can instantly save you if you’re running low on health in the middle of a battle or need to heal multiple people at once. It’s a great tool if you have what it requires to cast, as it is one of the most powerful healing spells in all the game.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.