Elden Ring: Where to Get the Greatshield Talisman

As you fight and survive in the world of Elden Ring, you’ll need all of the help you can get to make sure that you don’t lose all of the hard-earned Runes that you’ve come across on your journey. Equipping Talismans can help you with a plethora of different protections, boosts, and more. One of the best Talismans that you can find in your journey, the Greatsheild Talisman is worth seeking out.

What exactly does this do for you, however? Does it give you unimaginable powers beyond your wildest dreams? Follow along as we show you where to get your hands on this talisman, and what it does for you!

Elden Ring – Greatsheild Talisman Usage and Location

As you make your way into the world, you come across a vast assortment of different areas to explore, and items to find through these lands. As you get near the Erdtree – Gazing Hill location, you’ll spot a Black Carriage to the east of your location.

You’ll want to approach this with caution, as there is a great chance that enemies will be near, so you’ll need to be on your toes to claim the Greatsheild Talisman. But, what does this do?

It grants you extra protection when blocking, allowing you to take more hits that offer less damage, so you’ll be able to persevere for longer without succumbing to your injuries, making this an invaluable tool to have in your arsenal. Depending on the build that you’re going with, you’ll find that this can increase your ability to attack in rapid succession, as you’ll take less damage as you go in for that final shot, for example.

Since this location is very close to the Ancient Dragon Lansseax, you’ll have ample opportunity to try this out for yourself and see the difference that this simple piece of equipment can provide you. Seeing as you’ll be able to take more hits, trying it out against one of the Ancient Dragons can’t be a bad idea, right?

There are many different types of talismans to find in the world of Elden Ring, and while this one offers you great defensive skills, you can pair them with extras to increase the buffs that you’ll receive. Pairing this alongside Erdtree’s Favor will grant you defensive prowess, alongside boosts to your HP, Stamina, and Equip Load, making you stronger than ever before.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.