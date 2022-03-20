As players are shifting towards the late game of Elden Ring, some things may not be so clear in terms of where to go. The game gives you loosely tells you where to go in the form of faint lore, the lines on the Sites of Grace, and perhaps from the missable dialogue. Of course, once you get to Leyndell, that might be where the road ends, but that isn’t the case. You’ll fight Godfrey and wonder where you’ll go. So here, we’ll guide you where you have to go after beating Godfrey in Elden Ring.

Where to go After Beating Godfrey in Elden Ring

Depending on where you are in the story, there are two instances of fighting Godfrey. The first is when you fight him as a Golden spirit form in Leyndell. While this boss doesn’t get a proper cutscene despite being a mandatory boss, this is where significant progress is made. Upon defeating him, you’ll have to head on over to the Queen’s Bedchamber which is northeast.

Do note that between this boss fight and your next main destination, you’ll only really come across one enemy and straight to Morgott, the Omen King. If you want to farm for levels or do some questing to get some better gear, you should do that ahead of time. The fight is nearly identical because he mostly has the same moveset as Margit, the Fell Omen, but with a few new moves.

The second instance of needing guidance after Godfrey is when you actually fight him. After toppling the first Elden Lord, the only way to go now is right up the stairs. If you remember after defeating Morgott, the path up those stairs was blocked by the impenetrable thorn wall.

Now that the Elden Throne’s impenetrable thorns have been burnt, the only thing left is to tackle Radagon of the Golden Order into the Elden Beast. They are the final bosses, so make sure to know what ending to aim for with these handy guides. Elden Ring is very lenient when it comes to reaching one of the three endings. So check out if you want to go for the Frenzied Flame or Age of the Stars endings.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.