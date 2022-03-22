Elden Ring Wondrous Physick Mixes – Best Combinations for Physick Mix

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is an interesting, one-time-use consumable that allows you to take different combinations of buffs that last for a brief moment. They definitely have their uses outside of the Crimson and Cerulean flasks that you can upgrade with Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears. You can only hold one at a time, but they can be replenished on death or resting at a grace. Here, we’ll go over the best combinations for the Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring.

Best Combinations for the Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring

Depending on your playstyle and build, we’ll give some general mixes that can fill the roles quite well.

For Standard Melee Builds:

Windy Crystal Tear + Winged Crystal Tear Good for boss fights where blocking will instantly get your poise broken. Using this combination makes it so that your rolls travel further, allowing for easier backstabs and damage negation.

Greenspill Crystal Tear + Greenburst Crystal Tear This is an alternative if you’re the type to use heavy moves more often. Heavy moves use up more stamina, so you’d want a larger pool so you can still block and dodge without depleting it. Another good choice when it comes to bossing.



For Magic Builds:

Cerulean Hidden Tear + anything The Cerulean Hidden Tear is good for spamming magic abilities for that quick DPS burst at the beginning of a fight. This is also extremely useful when using the Terra Magica and Comet Azur setup that can destroy most bosses with ease.



General Purposes:

Crimson Crystal Tear x2 This is a full heal. No real gimmicks here. This is basically another Crimson Flask.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear + Crimson Crystal Tear For any fight where you may be taking DoT damage. For example, if you’re fighting Cleanrot Knights in Caelid, or when you’re dealing with enemies with fire damage, this can help negate that damage taken.

Opaline Bubbletear + Crimson Crystal Tear If you find yourself in a fight where you can’t quite set the battlefield to neutral, use this combination. The Opaline Bubbletear is basically a free hit to take from a boss that can otherwise one-shot you. The healing from the Crimson Crystal Tear allows you to recover any other damage taken, that is if you’re around 50% health remaining.

Speckled Hardtear + Crimson Crystal Tear Good for when you’re dealing with status effects with DoT like Rot, Poison, or even Bloodflame. Those status effects are the silent killers and can easily bring the Tarnished to a swift death.

Purifying Crystal Tear + Crimsonburst Crystal Tear This combination should exclusively be used for fighting Mohg, Lord of Blood. The Purifying aspect of this Physick mix completely negates his blood sacrifice transition. This is when he turns the entire screen red while he chants “nihil! Nihil! Nihil!” If you took the Physick before this phase, you can get free hits on him during that transitional phase.



Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2022