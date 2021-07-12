With the recent major update 7.0.7 to Elder Scrolls Online came some new features, and some new bugs, but these issues are being addressed with a smaller update 7.0.8 today, and we’ve got the update 7.0.8 patch notes. This patch is exclusive to PC/Mac, and is approximately 102 MB in size.

This patch is primarily geared toward fixing issues associated with the new Blackwood DLC quests, some crashing problems, UI issues, and a few other minor miscellaneous issues with the recent update. This patch is free to download for all players, and unfortunately does not bring any new features. This is purely a big fix update.

Elder Scrolls Online Update 7.0.8 Patch Notes

These patch notes are taken directly from the Elder Scrolls Online official forums.

BLACKWOOD FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Combat & Gameplay

Companions

Companions will now more reliably turn to face their enemy when entering combat.

Fixed a rare issue that could result in character display issues when exiting the outfit station after outfitting a Companion.

Quests & Zones

Oblivion Portals

Monsters in Oblivion Portals will now spawn faster.

Public Dungeons

The ogre champions Grapnur the Crusher and Burthar Meatwise in Zenithar’s Abbey will no longer end up in a state where you cannot target them.

Quests

A Deadly Secret: Fixed an issue where leaving Councilor Jirach’s manor before completing the quest steps inside could prevent you from re-entering.

An Abundance of Stibbons: Removed collision on vine-tongues to fix issues with you being unable to interact with them.

Haunted Legacy: Fixed an issue where the quest step “Watch Faric Gemain” would sometimes not advance. Fixed an issue where the skeleton needed for this quest would sometimes spawn underground.

Pyre of Ambition: Vandacia will no longer teleport back and forth to the wall, rendering him invincible.

Rites of the Sul-Xan: Fixed an issue where captives would sometimes spawn under the ground.

The Rising Winds: Argonian player characters will now be able to advance the quest if accepting it from anyone other than Nuxul.

Things Lost, Things Found: Fixed an issue where you could trigger a conversation scene prematurely from the floor below in the Rosy Lion Inn.

Crafting & Economy

General

Fixed an issue where Western Skyrim survey reports of the same type would consume two instead of one.

GREYMOOR FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Crafting & Economy

General

Quests & Zones

Harrowstorms

Fixed an issue where Lost Souls in Harrowstorms would face your Companion and not move toward the Witch Pike.

BASE GAME FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Art & Animation

General

Fixed an issue where Novice Gear wasn’t appearing on a new character during character creation.

Crown Store & Crown Crates

General

Updated the text on the Resplendent Sweetroll furnishing to reflect that the version acquired with Seals of Endeavor cannot be converted to Crown Gems.

Fixed an issue where the Sunflare Iron Wolf mount did not have any light visual effects.

Miscellaneous

General

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash if a monster died after one of its attackers left the area it perished.

Fixed a crash that could occur when previewing certain collectibles in the Housing Preview.

Mail

Fixed an issue where you could send mail to deleted characters.

Quests & Zones

The Rift

Audio in The Rift will no longer be interrupted by random suspense music on top of the normal zone music. Spooky…

UI

Gamepad Mode

Fixed a UI error that would appear related to skills.

Fixed an issue where searching a bank could result in erratic menu navigation when equipping weapons.

Update 7.0.8 addresses issues in the latest Blackwood DLC, as well as some other small issues brought on by the recent update. Elder Scrolls Online is available to play on PC, macOS, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.