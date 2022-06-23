Currently, players can play Genshin Impact in four different voice-over languages, English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. But among all of them, which is the best? To answer that and more here’s which voice-over language is the best for you.

English vs Japanese Voices in Genshin Impact: Which Voice Over Language is Best?

Regarding which voice-over language is the best, there is no definitive answer, as it depends on each player’s own preferences. With that said, even though the game’s most popular voice-over language is Japanese, followed by English, and then Chinese, all voice-over languages not only have their own strong points but also feature a starred cast of voice-actors/actresses, known for their work in not only games and anime but also in movies and so on.

Now, to help those who are currently indecisive about what language to choose, here’s an overview of the three most used voice-over languages in Genshin Impact:

English : Most welcoming overall. Features performances by voice-actors/actresses known for their work on not only games but also movies, cartoons, and anime. Recommended for those who prefer to watch anime and play games dubbed in English.

: Most welcoming overall. Features performances by voice-actors/actresses known for their work on not only games but also movies, cartoons, and anime. Recommended for those who prefer to watch anime and play games dubbed in English. Japanese : The most popular choice among players, thanks to the involvement of many voice actors/actresses from known and acclaimed anime series and games. Recommended for both anime and JRPG fans who prefer to play and watch with the original Japanese audio.

: The most popular choice among players, thanks to the involvement of many voice actors/actresses from known and acclaimed anime series and games. Recommended for both anime and JRPG fans who prefer to play and watch with the original Japanese audio. Chinese: The game’s original voice-over. Offers the smoothest experience when compared to the others. Recommended for those who prefer to play titles with the original audio.

Now that you know all about the voice-over languages featured in Genshin Impact, don’t forget to check out how to change both the audio and language settings in the game.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.