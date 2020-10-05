Genshin Impact – How to Switch the Language Audio Settings

Genshin Impact is the hottest free-to-play RPG that’s out right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. It is also the latest entry from developer Mihoyo who’s mostly known for its gacha fighting game series Honkai Impact. An impressive aspect of Genshin Impact is that players can switch between English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean audio on the fly alongside a variety of other languages for text. This guide will provide the simplest and most straightforward way to do that.

How to Switch the Language Audio Settings

To change the language audio setting in Genshin Impact, all you need to do is go to the options menu and scroll down until you get to the “Language” option. You’ll then see the “Game Language” and “Voice Over Language” options. To change the text in the game, select the “Game Language” option and switch it to whatever language of your choice that’s available, and to change the audio select the “Voice Over Language” option and choose among the four aforementioned options.

After that, you’re good to go as changes apply instantly so you can quickly and easily select whatever language audio works best for you. Thankfully none of the options are voiced terribly, so you should have no issue choosing a setting.