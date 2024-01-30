Enshrouded Full Release Date, Explained

Image: Keen Games GMbH

Enshrouded players currently enjoying Early Access may no doubt also be thinking about when the title is set for a full release in the future. This article will take you through all of the details we currently know about the full launch date of Enshrouded.

Full Release Date of Enshrouded

Enshrouded has no confirmed full release date as of yet but the developers have stated on Steam that they have a goal set to “take the game out of Early Access within a year.” This means that for the time being, a full release could be likely nearer the end of the year or in early January 2025. This is all speculation however so it is best to keep up to date with the developers via their announcements section.

Early Access, even though not a full release, will have more than enough to keep you going while there is a wait for the main launch. Personally, one aspect of the Early Access which I hope will adjust over time is the max level as it is currently capped at 25. Apart from that though, there are plenty of resources you will be spending time collecting, Elixir Wells to clear, and much more.

Will Enshrouded Be on Game Pass?

Enshrouded is set to receive both a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version in the future though the exact details of these releases are not clear either. The console versions will (very likely) be after the main release though since Steam is the only platform with Enshrouded in Early Access. It is not known whether or not Enshrouded will be put on Game Pass like many other titles at the Xbox launch.

Now that you know a general time range of the Enshrouded full release date, you can get back to exploring the vast world and foraging plenty of Rooibos as you go along.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024