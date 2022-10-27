Is Signalis On Game Pass?

If you’re looking for an unexpected gem to play through the Halloween season, you should add Signalis to your list of need-to-play games. With its moody graphical style and over-the-top depictions of horror and dismemberment, this is an experience you aren’t soon to forget. But, if you’re not wanting to drop the cash on another game, you may be wondering if it’s on Game Pass.

Let’s dive in and find out if you’ll be able to play this classically styled survivor horror title on your Xbox or PC for no extra cost, or if you’re going to need to drop the cash to make this journey through a futuristic hellscape. Here is everything that you need to know about Signalis, and if it is available through your favorite gaming subscription service!

Can You Play Signalis On Game Pass?

No matter if you’re a fan of horror through October, or year-round, you’ll find that Xbox Game Pass has plenty of excellent titles that will scare the pants off of you. At first glance, Signalis doesn’t seem like this type of game. You’ll soon find out the error of your ways, as you wake from your slumber to find that the world has quickly fallen apart while you were unaware of what was happening around you.

You’ll also be happy to know that you won’t need to drop the cash to play this game, as it is available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. With your existing subscription, you’ll be able to download and play this game on any of your favorite platforms without needing to make a purchase. However, if you love the game enough, you’ll be able to buy it at a discount before it ever leaves the service.

Be sure not to overlook this title, as you’ll find an extremely tense and beautiful survival horror game lies beneath the surface. If you’re looking for more games to try this Halloween season, make sure that you’re checking into titles like The Glitched Attraction or Forgotten Memories — two titles brought to life by passionate fans of the FNAF Franchise.

Signalis is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022