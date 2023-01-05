Are you wondering where all exfil locations in Streets of Tarkov map from Escape from Tarkov are? The Streets of Tarkov map was introduced in the 0.13 patch and is a larger-sized map that allows up to 40 players in the downtown area of Tarkov. Knowing where to find all of the PMC and Scav exfil locations in the Streets of Tarkov can be challenging since it is a larger map, but don’t worry! Here are all Exfil Locations in Streets of Tarkov Map that will make it as easy as possible to find.

Escape from Tarkov: All Exfil Locations in Streets of Tarkov Map

There are currently 11 exfil locations on the Streets of Tarkov map split between PMC and Scav. Seven of the exfil locations are for PMC, and four of the exfil locations are for Scav, which have been denoted below.

PMC Exfil Locations in Streets of Tarkov Map

Here are all PMC Exfil locations with a description that will help you locate them quickly.

Collapsed Crane

You can find the Collapsed Crane exfil location on the western side of the Streets of Tarkov. Unfortunately, this exfil location is also close to the Scav Sewer exfil location, so you will want to be careful.

Courtyard

You can find the Courtyard exfil on the southeast side of the Streets of Tarkov. This exfil location is south of the Theater and is timed, indicated by the green flare next to the stairs.

Damaged House

You can find the Damaged House exfil on the east side of the Streets of Tarkov in the form of a damaged apartment building with its walls blown up. The exfil location is on the first floor of the apartment building which you can access via a wooden ramp.

Evacuation Zone

You can find the Evacuation Zone exfil on the southwest side of the Streets of Tarkov. It is near the Teppakot building, a short distance from the APC.

Klimov Street

You can find the Klimov Street exfil by the green bus in the center of Klimov street. You will need to pop a green flare to activate the exfil. AI snipers guard Klimov Street and will engage you as you traverse it, so be careful!

Sewer River

You will find the Sewer River exfil on the eastern side of the Streets of Tarkov. It is located in a hole in the ground, just west passed a blue derailed train. This is the most popular exfil spot for exfil campers, so make sure you are aware of your surroundings at all times!

Underpass

You will find the Underpass exfil in a short hallway within the underpass location, which is marked with a shopping car and a barrier made of trash.

Scav Exfil Locations in Streets of Tarkov Map

Here are all Scav Exfil locations with a description that will help you locate them quickly.

Basement Descent

You will find the Basement Descent exfil location on the north side of the Streets of Tarkov. In the center of the map, you will find a concrete doorway with an attached metal door. The small doorway is located west of a dilapidated building.

Entrance to Catacombs

You will find the Entrance to Catacombs exfil location south of the Sewer River exfil location and north of a bus that has broken down. You will see a building you can walk into, and the exfil location is inside the first door on the left.

Sewer

You will find the Sewer exfil location in the southwestern of the Streets of Tarkov by the Concordia building. It is also west of the Evacuation Zone exfil location.

Ventilation Shaft

You will find the Ventilation Shaft exfil on the southeastern side of the Streets of Tarkov. It is in front of the Theater, and you can identify it as a concrete slab sticking out of the ground.

The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023