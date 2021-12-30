Escape From Tarkov Twitch Drops: How do They work?

Free loot for just watching stream.

December 30th, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

EFT-Interchange-Tree

Escape from Tarkov is in full swing this Holiday Season. With The addition of Christmas Trees across many of the maps and now Twitch Drops are back. This is quite the time for any Tarkov player both new and old. Twitch Drops are not a new concept for Escape From Tarkov, but this year the drops have been changed. In the past the drops were random but now a schedule has been established and time requirements need to be met to get each drop. Let’s go over how you can get your drops from Twitch streams.

How to earn Twitch Drops

In previous twitch events for the game, the Twitch Drops were given randomly as you would watch a participating stream. To divide up the community Battlestate Games would designate certain streamers to have drops enable for certain days so several streams could get their time in the limelight. This time around they seem to have done something similar. Each day different streamers will advertize in their stream title if they have drops or not. What is different this time is when the drops are handed out.

This year the drops are not randomly handed out. You must watch a stream for a set amount of time and then you will receive a drop. The amount of time you needed to watch streams has been lowered from what it originally was. when the event started you needed to watch 2 hours of a stream for your first drop and then 4 hours of watch time for every other drop. Now you only need to watch 2 hours for each drop.

EFT-Christmas-Tree

With six total drops, this means you will need to watch at least 12 hours of live streams to earn all the drops for a day. However, if you are not quick to claim your drop it may take longer for the next one. This is because the 2-hour timer for each drop does not start until the previous drop has been claimed. So if you leave the stream open for 6 hours but don’t claim the first drop after 2 hours you will only end up with one drop.

As long as you remember to get your drop every two hours you will be fine. If you need any more help with Escape From Tarkov, check out our other guides.

Escape from Tarkov is available now on PC.

 

