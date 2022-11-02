Every New Shard Ephemera Included in the Warframe Echoes of Veilbreaker Update

Warframe has a vast number of cosmetics for fans to happily work their way through in getting. Players were already happy with getting the Veilbreaker update with learning how to get items such as Archon Mods. The Echoes of Veilbreaker update also came with lots of new equipment, meaning that there were new items to acquire to your heart’s content. Among the equipment added were new Ephemeras and this article will take you through all the new Shard Ephemera in Warframe.

All New Warframe Shard Ephemera in Echoes of Veilbreaker

There were two specific new Shard Ephemera added with Echoes of Veilbreaker: the Shard Hex Ephemera and the Shard Bane Ephemera. Both of these new ephemera dynamically update with things such as color based on all of the Archon shards you have equipped at that moment. This means that you will get an even deeper complexity of customization as and when you want it.

The Ephemera can be acquired through Chipper’s Offerings in the Orb Vallis Spaceport. They aren’t just automatically unlocked so be sure to remember that when you’re booting up the game and ready to dive into everything that the new Ephemera will provide for you. If you’re wanting to look like the most stylish Tenno around then these will certainly have you covered.

Differences of Each New Shard Ephemera

The Shard Hex Ephemera will have a main archon shard showing through your chest and while you are walking/moving anywhere, this will stay the same. However, when you stop, shards will suddenly burst out of you into a hexagon shape floating in midair around you. Though the one in your chest will stay there as always.

On the other hand, your Shard Bane Ephemera will instead have the archon shards spiking up your back and protruding out from you. Each one will always be visible so if you prefer that general aesthetic the Shard Bane Ephemera may be the right choice.

Though these Ephemera are beautifully designed, there definitely are also a lot of other choices that could still keep your style game on point. The phrase ‘Fashion Frame’ has been flung around a lot in the community at all times due to players’ sheer enthusiasm for all things customization. Even during the Devstreams, it is mentioned frequently. This in turn means that fashion is a large part of the experience for many. Learning how to get Ducats and potentially get the chance of purchasing some extra cosmetics when you can will always be useful.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022