Everything Included in the Dead Island 2 Character Packs

Dead Island 2 is here, and there is a lot of fun in the zombie-filled adventure. To make it even better, there are two optional character packs for fans to add-on to the initial game. These packs include exclusive weapons and unique cosmetics for the game’s characters. Each costume looks awesome, and the weapons are very strong — so you will not want to miss out. Here is everything included in the character packs for Dead Island 2.

What’s Included in the Dead Island 2 Character Packs?

There are two different character packs available for Dead Island 2. The first character pack includes a Rodeo Sunset costume for Jacob and the Devil’s Horshoe weapon — a slick red blade resembling a horseshoe. The second character pack consists of the Neurunner Skin for Amy and the Saimir and Julienne weapon — razor-sharp katanas. These weapons will help in a challenging game like Dead Island 2, where you need all the help you can get!

How to Get Dead Island 2 Character Packs

The character packs are only available to those who purchase the deluxe or gold edition of the game. The Deluxe Edition usually costs $69.99, while the gold edition sells for $79.99. The good news is that the deluxe edition is currently on sale for $64.99 on the Epic Games store — So go ahead and purchase to claim both character packs! It is unknown at this time whether Deep Silver Dambuster Studios will make it available in the future as an add-on for those purchasing the standard edition.

Whether you have the character packs or not, it goes without saying that the game is a worthy successor of the original that came out back in 2011. More blood, more weapons, and a whole new area make this a ride that fans should not miss out on! Feel free to check out our full review on our site as we go into more detail about the game.

