In the recent Letter from the Producer Live, players received news about the upcoming additions to Final Fantasy XIV. One of these additions is the new Island Sanctuary for Final Fantasy XIV. This new activity has been compared to Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley in Final Fantasy. Let’s go into more detail about these Island Sanctuaries and when you can expect them to be added to Final Fantasy XIV.

What Is Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

This new Island Sanctuary will be a single-player adventure for players of Final Fantasy XIV to tackle themselves. The player will be put onto their own island and have to build their own farm. This is where the Stardew Valley aspect of the activity comes into play. You will be building your own structures so you can tend to animals, grow your own crops, and gather crafting materials for yourself. While you can’t gather items that are already in the game on your island, all the items you can get are only available through the Island Sanctuary so you can bet they will sell as well as some Poetic items on the Market Board if you can sell them on the Market Board.

While it is unknown if you will be able to sell what you make on the island to other players, you will be able to turn them into NPCs and have them exported off your island to earn some Island Specific currency which will be spent to make your island better. You can also set all of your Wind-up and other minions free to roam around the island. While it may not provide any benefit to do so, it will make for some interesting Gpose opportunities with multiple minions around.

The important note to remember about the Island Sanctuary is that this is a new form of casual gameplay for Final Fantasy XIV. While many players currently spend their downtime talking around hub towns or crafting next to a market board. The Island Sanctuary aims to be something new for everyone to partake in but still feel like you are playing the game. It may not be social since the Island Sanctuary is a purely single-player experience, but you may be able to have friends come and visit as more details about it are revealed.

When Will Island Sanctuary Be Added to Final Fantasy XIV

The Big question left on everyone’s mind is when can this be expected to release. According to the most recent Letter from the Producer Live, the team wants to have Island Sanctuary added to the game with Patch 6.2. However, this seems like a big new addition; lately, some recent additions to the game have been pushed back. Just like the recent addition of the Data Center visit that was disabled soon after it was added to the game. There is still half a month until we hit August and the patch most likely won’t come out until the end of the month anyway.

When Island Sanctuary does get added to the game, you can be sure that we will have plenty of guides to help you make the best island possible.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on the platforms of PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.