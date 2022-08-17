Everything We Know About Valorant Agent 21 | Leaks, Name, Abilities, and More

With Season 5 Act 2 of Valorant coming later this month, players are excited at the prospects of a new agent. We did not get a new agent with the release of Season 5 Act 1, but we did get a nice new map. While there has not been an official reveal for the new agent, there has been a leak of some of their information. Let’s go over all the information we have about Agent 21 in Valorant.

Agent 21’s Leaked Name

While it would be interesting to have the newest valorant agent be called Agent 21, that doesn’t seem to be the case for their name. According to ValorLeaks Agent 21’s name used internally is Mage. This probably isn’t the agent’s final name but can give an idea of what the agent will be.

Since Riot Games also makes League of Legends and has had crossover agents in the past. A new agent with the internal name of Mage could be another crossover agent similar to Neon being a crossover with Zeri in League of Legends. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it wouldn’t be too shocking for this to be the case.

Another name has also been found in a new firing range easter egg. Varun Batra is a name mentioned in the email that can be found. It seems like this could be the next agent since the email talks about Varun’s Alpha counterpart and Fade putting Brimstone in touch with REALM to talk with them about Varun.

Agent 21’s Leaked Abilities

Currently, there is no leaked information about Mage or Varun. As the end of the current Act gets closer a leak might occur. However, it doesn’t seem likely that their abilities will be leaked early since this hasn’t happened with previous agents.

Although no abilities have been revealed yet, we can still guess what class the new agent will be. If we look at the order agents have been added to the game we can see that Controllers have been getting the short end of the stick when it comes to new agents. The last Controller added to the game was Astra. Since her addition, we have had two Initiators added, a Duelist and a Sentinal.

Agent 21’s Release Date

While no release date has been confirmed at the moment, it is not too hard to guess when the new agent will be released. The current Act is ending on August 23rd which means the new act will start sometime after that. This means we can expect the new agent either on August 23rd or sometime after that.

Valorant doesn’t normally have much downtime between Acts if any at all. So seeing the new agent reveal sometime this week or next wouldn’t be too surprising. If you need any more help with Valorant make sure to check out our other guides.

Valorant is available on PC.