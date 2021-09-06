Update 1.09 has arrived for F1 2021, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today is September 6th, 2021 and Codemasters has released an even newer patch for F1 2021 today. Server maintenance has already concluded so you can go back and play the game online again if you want. The maintenance lasted only less than an hour.

If you own the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 1.09. For those of you playing on the PS5, the version number patch is 01.009.000. It’s also worth mentioning the PS5 file size is only around 183 MB.

It does not appear as if this patch includes any new content. You can read details of the patch posted down below from the game’s official forums.

F1 2021 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

“Playstation users will note that they have had a patch released today. This is a small update to provide further backend improvements. This will also happen further in 1.09 to Xbox, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5 coming soon, planned to be released around next week.”

It looks like today’s patch is more for backend improvements. A more traditional patch will be released in the near future for update 1.10. F1 2021 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. We will update this post if more details are announced.