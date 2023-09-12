Fae Farm Produce Stand | How to Sell More Items Every Day

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

However you choose to collect goods to sell in Fae Farm, they are all sold the same way. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to make a lot of money quickly, the best way to do that is to sell items with the highest worth because the number of things you can sell is limited. I was happy to find there is a way to get a little bit more space in a little more convenient location. Here’s how to sell more items every day in Fae Farm with the Produce Stand.

Fae Farm Produce Stand

As you begin getting side quests in Chapter 3, you will get one from Pearl called More is More. This will unlock the ability to purchase a produce stand. All you have to do is look for her to have the quest marker and talk to Pearl when she does. Select Quest from the chat options and she will give you the quest.

After she tells you about it, you’ll have to talk to her again and select Open Shop to actually purchase the Produce Stand. It does take 2000 flogrin to purchase, so you’ll want to get to selling your items to get one.

Once the purchase is complete, you’ll need to speak to her a third time, this time selecting Redeem Quest and she gives you 500 flogrin back.

Where is it Placed After Purchase?

You won’t see the stand right away. After you take a rest and begin the next day, you’ll see the stand right outside of your home when you wake up. This works the same way as the selling tables. You will simply walk up to it, hit the Use button, and place the items you’re looking to sell. Remember you cannot sell in stacks, each individual item takes up its own slot, so choose carefully. While the tables have eight spots each and four tables for a total of 32 tables, this gives you 8 more spaces at a total of 40 items a day.

