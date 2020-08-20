Fall Guys: How to Get Valve Skins on PS4

Fall Guys has already received several crossover skins since it launched earlier this month, but some of these skins have been locked to one platform until now. Multiple skins from Valve games like Half-Life and Team Fortress have been available for purchase in the Fall Guys item shop on PC, but now PS4 players can spend their hard-earned Crowns to dress up as characters like Alyx and Scout.

How to Get Valve Skins in Fall Guys on PS4

The Valve skins work just like any other legendary crossover skins that come to the game. They’ll show up in the featured section of the item shop whenever they become available. A character’s entire costume will cost you 10 Crowns because each skin is split into two parts that cost 5 Crowns each. Alyx from Half-Life and Scout from Team Fortress 2 are the only two Valve skins in Fall Guys so far, and now they’ll show up on PS4 starting today.

We just stealthily made a few changes to the game 👀 S N E A K Y

U P D A T E 👌 Valve costumes will now be available in the store on PS4

👌 Max player count for Fall Mountain is now 15

👌 Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now 1:30

👌 No more back to back team games — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 20, 2020

Even though it is a Valve skin, the Gordon Freeman costume might not be released in the Fall Guys item shop on PS4. It was a pre-order bonus for the Steam version of the game, and it hasn’t appeared in the item shop on PC either. The only Half-Life representation for those that bought the game after launch is the Alyx skin, which is still a great costume to have.

If you’re not a fan of Half-Life or Team Fortress 2, then you’ll be happy to know that even more Valve skins have been datamined for Fall Guys, although it’s unclear when they’ll be released and what platforms they’ll release on. Portal series protagonist Chell will come to the PC version of the game soon, but there’s no word on a PS4 release for this skin. Yes, Valve costumes are now available in the PS4 version of the game, but we don’t know how this rule applies to future skins. P-Body the robot from Portal 2’s cooperative mode is also coming to Fall Guys sometime soon, but there isn’t a known release date for this costume either.

- This article was updated on:August 20th, 2020