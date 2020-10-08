Fall Guys Season 2 is finally here! This brand new update adds a ton of new features to Fall Guys, including new rounds, modes, and costumes. Season 2 is medieval themed, adding several new rounds and costumes filled with swords and sorcery. There’s a brand new battle pass to level up and it’s entirely free just like the first one. The Crown rewards on the battle pass have also been greatly increased so you don’t have to spend hours grinding for that limited edition skin you really want. This update also brings a few special surprises too. Here’s the full list of patch notes for Fall Guys Season 2 update 1.09.

Fall Guys Season 2 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

New feature – The Show Selector : Time-limited Shows give players new ways to enjoy their favourite round types by selecting which Show they want to play!

– The Show Selector : Time-limited Shows give players new ways to enjoy their favourite round types by selecting which Show they want to play! New feature – Nameplates : Mix and Match customizable Banners and Nameplates to compliment your Fall Guy’s attire!

– Nameplates : Mix and Match customizable Banners and Nameplates to compliment your Fall Guy’s attire! New feature – Random Outfit Generator: Press triangle on the customiser screen until you get a combination of items you like!

– Random Outfit Generator: Press triangle on the customiser screen until you get a combination of items you like! Improvement – See your party members fall alongside you whilst waiting for matchmaking to complete.

– See your party members fall alongside you whilst waiting for matchmaking to complete. Improvement – Fall Guys now have more responsive mantling up ledges.

– Fall Guys now have more responsive mantling up ledges. Improvement – Visual updates to many levels.

– Visual updates to many levels. New level – Knight Fever: Our hardest gauntlet level yet.

– Knight Fever: Our hardest gauntlet level yet. New level – Wall Guys: Cooperate with other players to traverse castle walls.

– Wall Guys: Cooperate with other players to traverse castle walls. New level – Egg Siege: A brand new Egg Scramble map with moving drawbridges!

– Egg Siege: A brand new Egg Scramble map with moving drawbridges! New Level – Hoopsie Legends: A Solo Hoopsie Round with moveable Blocks!

– Hoopsie Legends: A Solo Hoopsie Round with moveable Blocks! Plethora of new customisation options:

Costumes, faceplates, colour palettes, emotes and celebrations!

Base PS4 FPS should be much better now (60 rather than 30).

Lots of the top crashes should be resolved in this build.

Many bug fixes and optimisations.

What do you think of the changes in Fall Guys Season 2? Let us know in the comments down below, and watch out for Thicc Bonkus when you’re trying to survive the new medieval gauntlets. For more details on this update, check out the official Fall Guys site.