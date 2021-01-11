Update 1.15 for Fall Guys has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at 1.1 GB on PlayStation 4. There aren’t any major changes, but there are a few new surprises that players will be happy to find. As per usual, some bugs have been fixed, but the real highlight of this patch is the new customization items. The Doom cosmetics should start appearing in the in-game store, so make sure you have some crowns saved up to buy the new costumes. Here’s everything new with Fall Guys Update 1.15.

Fall Guys Update 1.15 Patch Notes

The official list of patch notes for this update is very short. There aren’t any specific changes listed, but you can see what’s new below.

Bug fixes and new customizables

As we stated above, the focus of this update is the new cosmetic items added to the store. The Doom crossover content is finally here, meaning you can dress your character up as some of the demons from last year’s Doom Eternal or even the Doom Slayer himself.

If you’re not a DOOM fan, then there are also other cosmetics to look forward to. Last year, Fall Guys hosted a charity event where the person or group with the highest donation would get their own skin in-game, and those skins are starting to roll out now. Ninja, Mr. Beast, G2 Esports, and Aimlab came together and donated a gigantic amount of money to a charity called Special Effect, and their skins have been rotating in and out of the Fall Guys item shop over the past few weeks. Keep an eye out for those and save your crowns so you’ll have enough when they show up again.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PC and PlayStation 4. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fall Guys Twitter page.