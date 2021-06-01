Update 1.25 has arrived for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout should be available now on June 1st for both the PS4 and PC versions of the game. The update version is 1.25 on PS4 if you are playing on PlayStation consoles.

Mediatonic already released patch 1.24 not too long ago and that added a ton of great fixes for the game. Today’s patch isn’t very large, although it’s mandatory to download it if you want to continue playing the game online.

You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Fall Guys Update 1.25 Patch Notes

Fixed the annoying rewards error pop up!

Optimised some textures on PlayStation to help with the blank screen issues and crashes while the team looks a long-term solutions

These are the only patch notes that have been released for update 1.25 so far. The patch notes were revealed on the game’s official Discord channel. The Discord channel is quite helpful to follow if you want to keep updated about the game’s new content and patches. We will update this post if new info is added.

Fall Guys is out now for the PC and PS4 platforms. Other versions of the game are to be released in the near future.