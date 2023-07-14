Fallout 4 Conversation Guide: Persuasion Chances and How to Pass Speech Checks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have played Fallout 4, you know that conversations are crucial. Saying the right thing at the right time can unlock additional content, change entire missions, or alter the outcome of significant events in the story. Persuade options are even more critical, checking your character and a random die roll to see if you pass. These can improve or worsen your situation. Here is a Fallout 4 conversation guide so you know how to pass speech checks every time!

How to Pass Speech Checks in Fallout 4

When speaking with characters in Fallout 4, you will have speech options you can pick based on your preference. The base speech options you’ll see will appear green, and these options are always safe to choose without the fear of failure. However, if you must pass a speech check to proceed, the color of the conversation choices will differ.

Depending on the difficulty, they will be highlighted in yellow, orange, or red. If you have these options and want to pick them, you’ll want to read on for tips on how to pass almost every time. When you pass a speech check, you will gain a bit of XP, see the Pip Boy appear onscreen, and continue the conversation based on the speech check you just passed.

In addition to Speech Check options, persuasion checks in Fallout 4 reference your Charisma stat and various associated perks. This means you can raise your Charisma stat by any means possible or obtains perks, such as Lady Killer or Black Widow, that raise the chances of passing when speaking with a member of the opposite sex.

Even without maxing out your Charisma skill, there’s another way to help. Specific Apparel and Aid items will boost your Charisma. The best items that I found in Fallout 4 to provide a boost to the Charisma stat are Agatha’s Dress (+3 Charisma), Black Rim Glasses (+1 Charisma), and Newsboy Cap (+1 Charisma). After you have those apparel items equipped, you can drink a Beer (+1 Charisma), Day Tripper (+3 Charisma), and Grape Mentats (+5 Charisma). By using these items, you will gain +16 Charisma and will be able to pass all speech checks in Fallout 4, even if you start at 1 Charisma.

How to Pass Speech Checks in Fallout 4 by Cheating

When all else fails, and you can’t seem to pass a speech check, you can cheat the game a bit, though you are okay with fudging the rules. This tip essentially boils down to saving and loading if the persuasion check fails. You can quicksave using the F5 button on a PC, even inside a conversation. Once you see that yellow, orange, or red, quicksave and choose it. If it fails, you can load that save and try again. This defeats the purpose of building up your character and breaks immersion, but if you have to pass the check in a pinch, this is one way to do it every time.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide when playing Fallout 4 on PC using my Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023