Fallout 4 USS Constitution: Side with Ironsides or Scavengers?

While exploring the Fallout 4 wasteland, you might have encountered the USS Constitution’s wreckage. The ship is quite a sight, as few have seen a colonial-era warship stuck on top of a building. If you haven’t located it, leave now and try to find it, it is on the east coast of downtown Boston, just north of Goodneighbor and east of Bunker Hill. After you arrive, you will eventually be given the choice to side with Ironsides or Scavengers, which can be difficult.

How to Complete the Last Flight of the USS Constitution in Fallout 4?

You should side with the Ironsides in Fallout 4 because you will be rewarded with a unique weapon, a fantastic visual of a flying ship, an item that increases your Charisma stat, and unlock a friendly place in the city. You will not be rewarded with anything if you choose the Scavengers.

*** Anything covered below is considered a spoiler warning ***

Once you have found the USS Constitution, you’ll be tasked with a few missions by the robot crew. The aim is to repair the ship so that it can once again resume its mission of protecting the people of the Commonwealth. We won’t break down the entire quest, as it is straightforward and requires only a little exploration. Instead, we want to focus on the end of the USS Constitution mission, which will discuss why you should side with the Scavengers over Ironsides.

Partway through the questline, you will encounter the group of Scavengers that have plagued the U.S.S. Constitution for months. They explain that they want what’s inside the ship, namely food, shelter, and wealth, but the robots won’t let them have it. They offer a compromise: you help them remove the robots, and they’ll split the bounty with you. It’s here where you have to make a choice, do you keep helping Ironsides and the crew of the USS Constitution, or do you help out these Scavengers?

As recommended above, you should side with the Ironsides. Once chosen, you must gather the remaining parts and repair the ship. After that, the Scavengers will attack the ship just as it will lift off. Thanks to the cannons mounted on the ship, you’ll have to take them out, but that shouldn’t be too difficult. Once defeated, you’ll be given the Broadsider, essentially a mobile cannon.

This weapon is pretty powerful but uses cannonballs, which can be hard to come by. It’s also pretty tough to aim, but if you’re looking for another fun and unique weapon to mess around with, you can’t go wrong here. Finally, the ship lifts off and immediately crashes into another skyscraper. Head over there and go up the two elevators in the building, and you’ll find Ironsides boasting of the success of his mission. He’ll give you a hat, which offers a Charisma boost, and the use of his quarters. While the rewards for siding with the Ironsides aren’t unique, they are still better than going with the Scavengers.

What Happens if You Side with the Scavengers in Fallout 4?

By siding with the Scavengers, you will get the part you need from them without stealing or fighting. However, you’ll need to sabotage the ship by first taking the parts to their group. Once the sabotage is set off, you’ll have to fight the robots on the Constitution, which can be much more challenging than fighting the scavengers. After you defeat them, meet back up with Mandy near Cabot House. She’ll then explain that they have decided not to split the loot with you. They’ll then attack, so kill them and loot what you can off their bodies. The only objective to siding with the Scavengers is that you can loot the ship with a somewhat clear conscience.

