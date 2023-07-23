Fallout 4 Workshop: How to Power Lights

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ve put dozens of hours into Fallout 4, most of which have scavenged supplies and built a massive, fortified settlement for your people. But one problem still troubles you: how do you light the whole thing up? Setting up buildings is easy in Fallout 4, but putting lights up is surprisingly tricky and can leave you in the dark. Don’t worry, though. We will illuminate the topic for you with a quick guide on how to power lights using Fallout 4’s workshop.

How to Power Lights in Fallout 4

The first step you need to take is building a generator of sufficient power for all devices that need power in your settlement. Luckily, unless you’re using spotlights, lights only require a general connection to power and won’t use power units generated by your generator. In most cases, you can go with a small generator, but it might be a better use of resources to build a big generator to power your other items that do use power units. In this case, I recommend you look at all items you want to place in your settlement and then count the number of power units required (represented by the Lightning Bolt icon with a number next to it).

Next, pick a location where you want to install lights, with the common areas being walls and ceilings, but you aren’t restricted to these areas, so feel free to be creative! Once you have installed your lights, you need to get the power to them. However, I recommend making it so you can turn them on and off whenever you want. You can do so by navigating to the Power menu of the Fallout 4 Workshop, where you’ll see the Connectors & Switches section. You’ll need at least one to set up your lights, though you’ll probably need a few, depending on your setup.

I have found the best way to power lights is by using a single generator, power pylon, and power conduit. First, place a generator and power pylon next to each other. After you have that, you must connect them using a power cable. From here, you can attach a power conduit to the wall of your building and then connect this to the power pylon using another power cable. As soon as you connect the power cable to the power conduit, you will see everything power on. Using this method, I found you can power about four squares worth of items, including lights, from the workshop.

That’s it all you need to know about how to power lights in Fallout 4. However, this is just a basic setup, but by using these tips, you can now expand and set up a charming base with some great-looking lights that will light your way through The Commonwealth.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Fallout 4 on Steam Deck.

