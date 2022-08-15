The Deathclaw is among the most fearsome enemies you can encounter in Fallout 76. They are bipedal, and reptilian-humanoid in appearance, standing taller than any human with a powerful musculature and deadly claws with which they fight and hunt. They were originally developed as a genetically engineered, cheap replacement for human soldiers by the United States government, but when these creatures escaped containment, their fierce combat abilities and capability to survive in the wild caused them to become dominant predators, such as in the territories of Appalachia. Some players might want to know where the Deathclaws are so they can avoid them, but others seeking a challenge will want to know All the Fallout 76 Deathclaw Spawn Locations!

Fallout 76 Deathclaw Spawn Locations

Deathclaw enemies can frequently spawn at several parts of the map in Fallout 76, where at this point of the timeline their appearance in the wild is the stuff of legend. However, they do have regularly-occurring spawn locations, posing a deadly threat to newcomers, but provide worthy loot and experience upon defeating them, provided you come prepared with mighty firearms and can retreat or hold fast if they come charging for you. We have provided a map as well as a descriptive list of their typical spawn locations below:

Spawn Locations Map

2 can be found at the Abandoned Waste Dump. 1 can be found at Deathclaw Island. 1 can be found at Thunder Mountain Substation TM-02. 1 can be found around Archery Set. 1 can be found at Hopewell Cave. 1 can be found at Rosalynn Jeffries’ Shrine. 1 can be found around Tanagra Town. 1 can be found at Whitespring Resort. 4 can be found at Emmett Mountain Disposal Site during Radiation Rumble public events.

Additionally, you can take on Project Paradise and the Primal Cuts event at The Forest, just south and east of Deathclaw Island, for more Deathclaws, but in general, the list above will be your typical resource for finding their typical stomping grounds. With an appearance derived from the Jackson’s Chameleon, specifically the horned variety, and twisted to monstrous proportions, with organizations as prominent as the Enclave taking interest in their capabilities, and nefarious individuals such as the Master having a direct hand in their further genetic modification. Be very careful when fighting these creatures, they’re among the deadliest foes you’ll encounter in the wild.

Fallout 76 was released on October 23, 2018, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and despite a rocky launch, it has become a stable, fun experience, and is available for free if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.