Are you wondering how to get wood in Fallout 76 because you keep running out when trying to build your camp? Fallout 76, like FO4 before it, is extremely focused on the random scraps of material you pick up as you adventure through the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Tiny bits of aluminum, copper, and wood is the difference between building up a giant camp full of cool tech or wasting away in a tiny shed. The base of this economy is wood, making it one of the most important elements in the game. To help you start your camp, here’s a quick guide on getting wood in Fallout 76.

How to Get Wood in Fallout 76

*Snicker*…okay, now that that is out of the way, here are some tips on finding wood in the game. One of the best sources is just what you find as you wander around the irradiated wasteland. Fallen trees can give you tons of wood for your camp. If you spot one, walk up to it and hit the action button, and you should walk away with a few pieces of wood.

Aside from that, you need to watch for anything that might contain wood. Pencils, blocks of wood, various toys, etc. All these could have wood, so grab them and head to a workbench to break them down into their components. There are also several logging camps scattered around the wasteland. These should be full of the wood you are after, so seek them out and plunder them as much as possible. The Sylvie & Sons Logging Camp is the best location to farm wood (marked on the map above).

Either way, you do it, there’s one more thing to help you get the most out of your hard work. Within the Perk system of Fallout 76 is an ability called Woodchucker. Activate this, and you’ll start doubling the amount of wood you find from each of the above activities.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023