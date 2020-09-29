A new patch for Fallout 76 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This is a small hotfix update that aims to fix a few bugs, including a particularly nasty issue that allowed some players to bypass PVP rules and kill neutral players. Balance tuning has also been adjusting following the release of the One Wasteland update, with mid-level creatures in particular having their difficulty tweaked. Here’s everything new with Fallout 76 update 1.44.

Fallout 76 Update 1.44 Patch Notes

One Wasteland Creature Balance: Based on community feedback, we’ve implemented some balance tuning adjustments for a variety of mid-level creatures to help smooth out the difficulty curve on the path to reaching character level 50.

Combat PVP: Fixed an issue that could allow players to bypass the rules of PVP to kill neutral players.

Items Weight Bench: The +2 Strength bonus offered by the Weight Bench no longer stacks repeatedly, and subsequent uses of the Weight Bench correctly refresh the buff’s duration. The Weight Bench has now been re-enabled, and you can once again use it to pump some iron.

User Interface Scoreboard: Implemented additional preview images for the Armor Ace Bundle, which can be viewed by selecting Rank 100 on the Armor Ace Scoreboard.



This update weighs in at 1.28 GB on PS4 and 1.19 GB on Xbox, but PC players only need to download a few megabytes unless they’re on the Microsoft Store version of the game, in which case they’ll need to download 1.72 GB. Bethesda went into detail about their reasoning behind the One Wasteland balance changes in this update in the most recent Inside the Vault post. “Overall, these changes will help improve the experience for characters on the road to level 50, and we really appreciate all of the great feedback you’ve been posting since patch day.”

Fallout 76 has been slowly regaining the support of its fanbase with a constant stream of updates and new content. One Wasteland allows friends to play together regardless of their level, Wastelanders added NPCs and new towns to the map, and even more stuff is coming later this year.