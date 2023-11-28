FFXIV Allied Seals Farming Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV has many types of currency to learn about, and I certainly know that these can be difficult to keep up with at times. However, the Allied Seals currency can be used to purchase from vendors like Hunt Billmaster’s.

This article will take you through how to farm Allied Seals quickly in Final Fantasy XIV with everything you need to know.

Fastest Ways to Earn Allied Seals in Final Fantasy XIV

There are two methods that are much better for farming Allied Seals over the other alternative, and I will list these first. If you are making use of the best processes for gaining Allied Seals, then you will have plenty in no time for all of your needs.

Blue Mage Log Rewards

Up first — and by far one of the strongest methods — is the Blue Mage Log rewards. You will unlock the Blue Mage Log when you are at least level 60 with a Blue Mage, but you can reach this level sooner than you may think. I recommend following our leveling guide on that subject to then come back to farming Allied Seals.

When you are level 60, complete the Blue Scream of Death quest, and then access to the Blue Mage Log will be given. From there, you can scroll through and pick whatever entries/tasks you’d like to complete. If you want the quickest (and largest amount) Allied Seals, then the weekly Prime Targets are an excellent way which usually reward 400 Allied Seals.

Masked Carnivale

Up next for a farming method is the Masked Carnivale, which again is related to Blue Mages and there are also spells to get from here. You need to be level 50 with your Blue Mage to unlock this, but if you aimed for the log first, then you will be ready anyway. You need to complete The Real Folk Blues quest from Maudlin Latool who can be located in Ul’dah at the Steps of Thal. Specifically at X:12.6 and Y:13.0.

After that, you can play the Masked Carnivale which has various stages. Each of these stages will offer you a varying amount of Allied Seals with the later stages offering up to 200 seals. It is a brilliant method to farm seals quickly.

General Hunts

Finally, if you just want to keep things simple when farming and not have to switch to Blue Mage, then hunts are the main alternative. You can grab bounties from Hunt Boards across Eoerza. However, I would just stick to hunting the higher-rank marks such as S ranks, but A ranks are still right for a small portion of Allied Seals.

Now that you know what to do in order to farm Allied Seals in Final Fantasy XIV, you can get back to the grind of the seals!

