FFXIV: Best Ways to Spend Gil for Free Trial Players

So you’re nearing that 300k Gil cap and are desperate to find the best ways to spend Gil for Free Trial Players. Well, your options are unfortunately a bit more limited than subscribed players as Free Trial players don’t have access to the Market Board, can’t trade with other players, nor save up enough to buy a house. Even then, you’ll still want to make the most of what you have during your time with FFXIV so it’s worthwhile to know what you can spend your hard-earned Gil on. Here’s everything we know on the best ways to spend Gil for Free Trial players in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Best Ways To Spend Gil for Free Trial Players in Final Fantasy XIV

The best ways to spend Gil in Final Fantasy XIV while on the free trial are to buy dyes, stat enhancing food, gear for your jobs from vendors, and ingredients for crafters. In addition, obtaining a certain rank with the Realm Reborn or Heavensward Beast Tribes will gain you access to their exclusive mounts which cost quite a bit of Gil! See below for more details on those.

Get Some New Rides

A Realm Reborn did some really great things but one thing it didn’t quite nail was its Beast Tribe quests. Improving relations with the Amalj’aa or the Kobold takes FOREVER but once you reach rank four of the original tribes, you’ll gain access to some pretty dang cool, and costly, mounts. We highly recommend doing these daily as soon as you unlock them so you can have something worthwhile to spend your Gil on. In addition, Heavensward has three mounts on offer as well but you need to reach Sworn status with each tribe (rank 7) to unlock the ability to purchase them. Here’s a quick cheat sheet of the mounts on offer from each.

Amalj’aa – Calvary Drake – 120k Gil

Sylph – Laurel Gobbue – 120k Gil

Kobold – Bomb Palanquin – 120k Gil

Sahagin – Cavalry Elbst – 120k Gil

Ixali (Requires a crafter to complete) – Direwolf – 120k Gil

Moogle (Requires a crafter/gatherer to complete) – Cloud Mallow – 200K Gil

Gnath – Kongamato – 200k Gil

Vanu Vanu – Sanuwa – 200k Gil

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. Be sure to check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides while you’re here!