FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Quest Guide, Steps, & Stages

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV has a vast variety of weapons to gather while you are busy saving Eorzea and some of these are the Manderville Relic Weapons. The Manderville Relic Weapons are without a doubt some of the most highly sought-after in the game thanks to how powerful they are and because of their aesthetic. This article will take you through the Manderville Relic Weapon Quest and how to get the weapons.

All Manderville Relic Weapon Quest Stages in Final Fantasy XIV

Table of Contents:

Before you can start any of the Manderville Relic Weapon Quest parts, you will have to first complete a set of various branching side quests and main scenarios. I don’t recommend rushing any of the quests since the opportunity to get the Manderville Relic Weapons is always going to be there — take things slow and enjoy! Below is everything you have to have done before starting the main sections of the quest.

Level At Least One Disciple of War or Magic to Level 90

Whatever job it is you would like to get the Manderville Relic Weapon for, you have to get that job to be level 90 (i.e: Archer) before you start the main Manderville Relic Weapon quests. This is the job which you will start the quest set for. However, you can get Manderville Relic Weapons for your other jobs after you finish the main stage one quest first.

Related: The Beauty of a Positive Community — An Analysis Through the Lens of Final Fantasy XIV

The repeatable quest will be called “Make Another Manderville” and is found in Radz-at-Hanz (X: 12, Y:7.2) on the map, a place you will become very familiar with over the course of the main Manderville Relic Weapon quests.

Complete Every Hildibrand Side Quest Set

Hildibrand quests are where you will spend the majority of your time while working toward the Manderville Relic Weapon. It actually takes longer to complete all of these side quests than it does the actual Manderville Relic Weapon quest. There are four Hildibrand side quest sets with three expansions involved including the base Realm Reborn set: complete all quests in each Hildibrand set.

A Realm Reborn — Starts with the quest “The Rise and Fall of Gentleman” found in Ul’dah at (X:9.9, Y: 8.7). Heavensward — Starts with the quest “A Gentleman Falls, Rather Than Flies” offered by Nashu Mhakaracca at The Pillars. The exact coordinates are (X:5.9, Y:9.9). Stormblood — Starts with the quest “A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East” offered by the humorously named “Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man” in Kugane at (X:10.6, Y:9.8). Endwalker — Starts with the quest “The Sleeping Gentleman” offered by an “Excitable Youth” in Radz-at-Han. The exact coordinates you have to travel to are (X:11.8, Y: 11.3).

Related: FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – Full List of Hildibrand Adventures

Stage One — Make It a Manderville Quest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After you have completed all of the prerequisites, you can finally start with the main Manderville Relic Weapon quest. Make your way to Radz-at-Han and talk to the House Manderville Manservant (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2) who will have a floating blue unlock quest icon above him. Start the quest “Make It a Manderville” from here — the steps are as follows.

Speak to Jubrunnah (X: 12.2, Y: 10.9) who is the designated Tomestone exchange individual. You need to obtain three Manderium Meteorite from here and this will cost you 1500 Allagan Tomestones of Causality in total. Visit Gerolt (shown by the quest marker) and give him the three Manderium Meteorites.

Related: The Best Food for Every Job in Final Fantasy XIV

After you have done these steps, Gerolt gets to work and you will be given a Manderville Relic Weapon dedicated to your chosen job. As mentioned before, you can get more Manderville Relic Weapons by playing “Make Another Manderville” started at (X: 12, Y:7.2) in Radz-at-Hanz via the House Manderville Artisan.

Stage Two — Well-Oiled (Amazing Manderville Weapon)

In Patch 6.35 the developers decided to get fancy with the Manderville Relic Weapons because you could now make them glow. Yes, glow! This quest stage also increases the item level to 630 instead of 615 but I personally love the glowing result the most. In order to start the process to make your Amazing Manderville Weapon you have to complete the two added Hildibrand Quests listed below.

The Spectacle of Inspection

Generational Bonding

Related: 12 Best Mogstation Store Items in Final Fantasy XIV

When you have completed both of those quests, you can go to Gerolt once again in Radz-at-Hanz at (X:12.0, Y: 7.1) and start the “Well-Oiled” unlock quest. The steps aren’t too different from the first stage of the Manderville Relic Weapon questline. Simply head over to Jubrunnah and interact with her. This time you have to exchange Tomestones for three Complementary Chondrites.

Each Complementary Chondrite will set you back 500 Allagan Tomestones of Causality once again. This means that you will need another 1500 Allagan Tomestones of Causality to exchange for the three required Chondrites. Once you have bought these, make your way back to Gerolt and he will enhance your Manderville Relic Weapon for you.

How to Get Allagan Tomestones of Causality in Final Fantasy XIV

Each Manderville Relic Weapon quest stage requires the Allagan Tomestones of Causality so knowing how to acquire them is vital. Before Patch 6.4, it used to be Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy needed for the Manderville Relic Weapon quests. This changed to the Allagan Tomestones of Causality and you can get them through drops/rewards in level 90 Dungeons, Raids, or Trials.

Related: Best FFXIV Glamour Pieces: Level Up Your Fashion Game With These Outfits and Items

It should be noted that you will have to be level 90 before you can start gaining the Allagan Tomestones of Causality. Now that you know how to get them, you will be acquiring a Final Fantasy XIV Manderville Relic Weapon in no time!

Authors Note: I have been playing Final Fantasy XIV on my PlayStation 5 and have a deep interest in the community founded over the years.