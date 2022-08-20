FFXIV The Rising 2022 Event Guide | Start Date, Rewards, and More

The end of the Moonfire Faire is set to be followed by The Rising in Final Fantasy XIV. The Rising is a yearly event in Final Fantasy XIV and this year the event seems to be focused on the adventures of the future. While this event isn’t as big as other seasonal events the rewards are still worth getting as you can’t get them outside of the event. Let’s go over when you can expect The Rising to begin in Final Fantasy XIV and what rewards you can get.

When Does The Rising Begin in Final Fantasy XIV

Since Final Fantasy XIV can not have two seasonal events, The Rising will have to begin after the Moonfire Faire ends. Unexpectedly, it will begin the day following the end of the Moonfire Faire. This means The Rising will begin on August 27th since the Moonfire Faire ends on the 26th. This also put the start of The Rising a few days after the 6.2 patch on the 23rd. So you will be able to take a break from the new dungeons to participate in this event.

What Rewards Can You Get From The Rising in Final Fantasy XIV

Compared to previous years the rewards for this year’s The Rising are a bit lacking. You were able to get a nice Red Moon Parasol and a lovely flower-spreading Miscellany with last year’s The Rising. This year the only reward shown on the page is a wind-up minion of Emet-Selch called Clockwork Souls. While this reward may seem like a bit of a letdown unless you are a minion collector there is a way to obtain rewards from previous years.

During the duration of The Rising, there will be a vendor available that allows you to acquire previous years’ rewards. It is not listed if you had to have gotten the rewards in a previous year and this vendor is a way to let you re-acquire them. Most likely, you will be able to acquire event currency during The Rising that you can use to buy rewards from previous years like the Red Moon Parasol.

Where Do You Begin The Rising in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to begin the questline for The Rising, you will need to Travel to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald and find the Wandering Minstrel. His exact map location is X:10.1, Y:8.4 if you are having trouble picking him out of a crowd. The quest you will be looking for is called Newfound Journey, which has the Wandering Minstrel requesting an experienced adventurer to assist him with something.

No more information is known about what the event will have you doing but it shouldn’t be too long of a questline. It will most likely end with a repeatable FATE or a Duty you can queue for to earn event currency. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.