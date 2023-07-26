FFXVI Agni Hunt Location: Where is Halfcombe in Waloed?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you want to take a break from Final Fantasy’s intense story or collect rare materials, Notorious Marks are for you. Found at the Hunt Board in Cid’s Hideaway, there are clues on where to find hidden monsters that hold valuable rewards for the player. One of the harder ones to find is Agni in Halfcombe of Waloed. Read further to learn where to find Agni in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to Find Agni in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find Agni in Halfcombe of Waloed by fast-traveling to the Eistla Obelisk in Central Waloed of the world map and heading southeast. Keep going down the path until you find a large area resembling an arena, and a short cutscene will begin. For the exact location of Agni in Final Fantasy 16, check the image below, as you will find this monster where my marker is located.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Beat Agni in Final Fantasy 16

Agni is a variant of the lizard boss you’ll come across a good amount through the main story of Final Fantasy 16. Being an A-rank, this lizard is more challenging than the ones in the main story. Follow the tips in this section to increase your chances of beating it.

The hardest part about fighting Agni is that its attacks are delayed, making it tricky to time dodges. The best way to do this is to wait a few seconds more than you would typically dodge and press the button before it makes contact. Keeping a close eye on Agni’s movements is crucial in this fight.

The attack you should worry most about is the body slam Agni does, which deals incredible damage that can potentially kill you in one hit. For this move, either make your way to the edge of the battlefield or get your dodge timed perfectly to avoid a fatal blow.

Besides physical attacks, there’s not much to worry about in this fight. Make sure to have tons of potions and hi-potions with you to increase your chances, as well as Stoneskin tonics for higher defense.

Once you beat Agni, you will be rewarded with 15500 Gil, 35 Renown, and 1x Stone Tongue. The Stone Tongue crafting material is one of the necessary ingredients to craft the Ouroboros, one of the best belts in the game.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023