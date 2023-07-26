FFXVI Bygul Hunt Location: Where is Kritten Hollow in Waloed?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for the Kritten Hollow in Final Fantasy 16 to find the Bygul Hunt? It’s wise to tackle all the Notorious Hunts the game offers, as it is the best way to upgrade and craft powerful weapons. This is only possible if you can find them with the vague clues provided. We have you covered as this guide will cover where to find the Bygul hunt in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find Kritten Hallow and Locate Bygul in Final Fantasy 16

Players can find the Bygul Hunt location in Final Fantasy 16 by fast-traveling to the Ravenwit Walls Obelisk in Northern Waloed and heading north. Bygul is very close to this Obelisk, and it should take a matter of seconds from this location to find it, as you can easily spot its orange fur from a distance. Check the image below and note my yellow marker for the exact location of the Bygul Hunt.

How to Beat Bygul Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Bygul is one of the harder Notorious Hunts in Final Fantasy 16, falling under the A rank category. It is wise to be prepared for this fight by stocking up on potions and hi-potions at the merchant at Cid’s Hideaway.

Bygul likes to cast electric magic, so you must be on your toes during the fight and be prepared to dodge a lot. These electric projectiles seem to be going slow at first but then come raining down on you quickly — so keep your eye on them and dodge them when the time comes.

Whipcrack is a physical move that will shake the ground while projectiles are flying toward you, and the best way to avoid taking damage from this is to get as much distance as you can away from Bygul.

Finally, Bygul will shoot a beam of light toward you toward the end of the fight and immediately shoot off two more quick beams. Just know that the first beam isn’t the end of it, and dodge all three to ensure you don’t take a ton of damage.

After beating Bygul, you will be rewarded with 1x Meotorite, 1x Coerul Whisker, 16000 Gil, and 35 Renown. Bring the two crafting materials to the blacksmith in Cid’s Hideaway to craft the Hunter’s Waistcloth.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023