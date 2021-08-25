FIFA 21 FUT Mode Servers Down For Maintenance Today (August 25th)

EA Sports already released a recent update to all versions of FIFA 21 earlier this month. Well it looks like more work is being done to the game as maintenance is scheduled for later today.

EA Sports has announced that server maintenance is planned for today on August 25th, 2021. If you live in the United States, the maintenance is being done in the very early morning hours.

The maintenance will last for around 4 hours long. This is shorter than the previous maintenance that went on for 8.5 hours last month!

With the maintenance in place, this means you won’t be able to connect to the online servers of the game. The games being affected include the following: FIFA 21, FIFA 20, FIFA 19, FIFA 18, FIFA 17, FIFA 16 and FIFA 15.

You can read the full announcement below from the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter page.

Maintenance announcement

“We have scheduled maintenance coming up on August 25, from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM UTC. FUT & VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the maintenance in order to avoid potential mid-match disconnects. During this time, you may be disconnected from, or unable to access FUT and VOLTA FOOTBALL. The following Titles will be impacted: FIFA 15/16/17/18/19/20/21.”

FIFA 21 is out now for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia platforms. You can click the link to see what the newest update patch does.