Update 1.24 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A recent patch was already released for the PC and Google Stadia versions of the game, but now the patch is out for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

If you have the PS5 version of the game, it’s patch number 01.000.016. However on PS4 the patch number is simply 1.24. The patch numbers may differ though for those that own the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The new patch for consoles adds new kits for teams as well as more balls. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.24 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added new UI elements that display on Preview Packs in order to improve their visibility in the Store.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some balls, boots, kits, badges, tifos, stadium flags, and 2D portraits.

Addressed the following issue:

Some crowd characters did not always display correctly.

Pro Clubs:

Addressed the following issue:

Some placeholder text was unintentionally displayed on a pop up message.

For more on this update, you can visit the official website. FIFA 21 is out now for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia platforms.