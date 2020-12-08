Final Fantasy 14 – How to Unlock Eden’s Promise Raid

Eden’s Promise in patch 5.4 is the last wing of the Final Fantasy 8 inspired raid in Final Fantasy 14 Shadowbringers. Fans eager to see the Eden storyline’s conclusion will not want to skip it, and those aiming to be the first to clear it on Savage will want to clear Eden’s Promise as soon as humanly possible. Assuming you’ve cleared the last two wings this shouldn’t be much of an issue, but if you’ve been avoiding the Main Scenario you’ll have some work to do.

Eden’s Promise in Final Fantasy 14 is unlocked in Amh Araeng.

Eden’s Promise can be unlocked by talking to Yalfort in Amh Araeng (X:26.7 Y:16.7), but you need to be current on your content before he’ll let you into the new raid. First, you’ll need to have completed the last raid tier from patch 5.2 and its quest “Worlds Apart.” If you’ve been keeping up with your raiding in Final Fantasy 14 this shouldn’t be an issue, but if you are new then bear in mind you can’t skip raids in this MMO. Story is king here.

Speaking of story, the second quest requirement is associated with the Main Scenario. If you have not completed the patch 5.3 Main Scenario (namely the titular “Reflections in Crystal” quest) you will be unable to unlock Eden’s Promise. Yes, you need to be current on the story. Raid stories are no longer as self-contained as they were in the past, so expect this to become a recurring requirement for them.

Once you’re all caught up return to Amh Araeng and speak with Yalfort to begin the quest-chain that unlocks Eden’s Promise. To unlock Savage you’ll first need to clear the Normal version of the raid and the quest-chain. Remember, you only get one piece of equipment per boss a week, so don’t roll with abandon. Eden’s Promise uses the same token-based system as the previous two tiers, so be sure to have a wishlist at the ready to avoid wasting rolls.