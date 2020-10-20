Final Fantasy VII Remake released earlier this year to very high praise all around for taking the classic game and bringing it to an entirely new generation. You can check out our review for the game for more detail on why we loved the game right here. Even single player games are very known for getting patches these days, but Final Fantasy VII Remake was not one of them up until this point. However, that has now changed as Square Enix has surprised us with the release of the first patch update for the game with 1.01.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Update 1.01 Patch Notes

There are some patches for games that make wide sweeping changes to the game, while there are others that are a lot smaller and simpler, as well as often being rather vague. The first update for Final Fantasy VII Remake is definitely all of the latter, as the description for the update in the patch notes is simply as follows:

Fixed Various Bugs

This was almost like the numerous system stability patches we’ve gotten for consoles, but this time for a game. Final Fantasy VII Remake was a very well made game, but there were a few bugs in the game. The biggest bug that some people came across was getting suck in the vents in Chapter 16, so you would think this might be something that would have gotten fixed. That is something we’ll have to wait and see, as that bug was far from widespread for people in the game and we won’t know for awhile if it fixed it or not. Hopefully this also involved fixing the door textures that people have been talking about since the launch, as it really was a weird change for how fantastic the rest of the game looked around it.

You also have to wonder if this could perhaps be setting the stage for PS5 backwards compatibility as well. Some other PS4 games have gotten random updates recently that seemed to be for the upcoming PS5 backwards compatibility, so it wouldn’t surprise me if this also had something to do with that on top of the bug fixes.