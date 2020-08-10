Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial Update – What’s Included with Free Trial in Patch 5.3, How to Access Free Trial

Prior to Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 5.3 the free trial capped prospective players at level 35, and wouldn’t allow them to go beyond the quests up to that point. As of Patch 5.3 free trial players will have access to a wealth of additional content, including the game’s first expansion, Heavensward.

With Patch 5.3 free trial players will see their once piddly level 35 limitation expanded to level 60, to include Heavensward and it’s post launch updates. That means not only are ARR’s raids finally accessible to free players, but all of those found in Heavensward as well. Additionally, the three jobs introduced in the first expansion – Machinist, Dark Knight, and Astrologian – can be unlocked and leveled once free players clear their prerequisites (essentially reaching level 50 and Ishgard). The Au Ra race is available as well, meaning nothing from Heavensward has been left off the table.

The other restrictions still apply however. Free players still cannot form parties of their own (the duty finder and invites from other players are still fine), the market board will remain locked off, and sending private “tells” is strictly off limits. Pretty much anything that can be exploited by RMT traders is sealed off from free players, but with the new ARR main scenario revamp it shouldn’t be difficult for players to keep up on their own (though the duty finder will prove their best friend when it comes time to group up).

The free trial can be accessed on PC either from the main website or Steam, and PlayStation 4 fans can find it in the PS Store. Keep in mind that you can’t access the free trial if you’ve already purchased and registered a game key to your account, but I do have some good news for those of you that may have already done so. Trial players are not the only ones getting Heavensward for free: all owners of just A Realm Reborn and the Starter Edition will have Heavensward added to their account at no charge. Be patient – the key may not register immediately after Patch 5.3 drops, but you will get it eventually. You’ll need an active subscription to play if you are not a trial player, but free Heavensward is a damn fine reason to return.