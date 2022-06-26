Final Fantasy XIV Glamour Guide: How to Unlock Transmog, Glamour Dresser, Armoire, and More

Dressing up your character is one of the big end-game activities for Final Fantasy XIV. While the gear for most jobs in Final Fantasy looks ok, many people want to make their own look. Take one look around any city in the game and you will see plenty of characters with custom attire on to make their own custom outfit. However, the ability to put on custom outfits is not unlocked right out of the gate for a new character. Let’s go over how you can unlock the ability to use glamor prisms and the glamor dresser for a new character in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Unlock Glamor Prisms and The Glamor Dresser in Final Fantasy XIV

While you do gain access to an Inn at the being of the story, you can’t make use of the Glamor Dresser inside of it until you gain the ability to use Glamor Plates. In order to gain the ability to use Glamor Plates, you will need to reach level 15. By the time you reach level 15, you should be going to the Waking Sands for your main scenario and the quest you want to pick up should be around the area of the Waking Sands.

You will be looking for an NPC called Swyrgeim for the quest, they should be sitting around the town square. The quest is a blue sidequest called “If I Had a Glamour” and is quite the simple quest. Swyrgeim wants to teach how you to use glamors but needs a drink before they can talk to you. All you need to do for the quest is go talk to Folclind and get some blood orange juice for Swyrgeim.

After you take the blood orange juice back to Swyrgeim, he will impart his knowledge about glamors to you. This will give you access to the Cast Glamor action and access to Glamor Plates. Cast Glamor allows you to cast a glamor onto any item you currently have equipped. While Glamor Plates allow you to pre-make outfits and apply them all at once when you are in a safe area.

You can edit your Glamor Plates at an inn by interacting with the Glamor Dresser, you do need to deposit the items that you want to wear so you won’t be able to equip them anymore, but most glamor items don’t have any combat stats anyway. You can also do Dream Fitting as well to try out store outfits.

The only thing you need to worry about with glamors is the number of glamor prisms that you have, as each piece of gear that you want to apply a glamor to will cost a prism to apply. but you can easily get glamor prisms from the market board, your Grand Company, or you can craft them. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.