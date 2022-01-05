Final Fantasy XIV: How to Get Dance Pole

Final Fantasy XIV is in full new year swing with a new event, the new raid tier and a new dance pole. Many players have been looking forward to the raid tier the most, just make sure you have raid-ready gear before going into the raid. However, for the more decorative players in the Final Fantasy XIV, this update provided for them as well. with a new housing item called the dance pole. Let’s go over where you can get the dance pole and what it is used for.

How to Get the Dance Pole

The dance pole was an item added to the Golden Saucer’s prize counter in the recent patch. It may have gone under most players’ radar since it was not listed in the patch notes outside of saying new items were available. The dance pole will set you back 2,000 MGP, so it’s not too expensive. Just play some of the fates or the minigames dotted around the Golden Saucer and you should be able to afford it.

The dance pole is a housing item that can’t be sold on the market board once purchased. It can be placed in your house but can’t be interacted with. it would have been nice if it could have been used some way but more creative players will surely find emotes that work well with the dance pole.

Many players will probably pair their new dance pole with the newly added Hose of Happiness. These pants were just added as a craftable item for leatherworkers and players have already noticed the body changes the pants have on the wearer. These pants tie into the new treasure maps that were added with this patch. Since to craft the pants you will need the Cloth of Happiness which only drops from the new treasure maps. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.