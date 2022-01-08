Final Fantasy XIV: How to get the Hose of Happiness

Final Fantasy XIV has recently added some new items to the game. With a dance pole for your housing and a new pair of pants to help accentuate some aspects of your character. This patch has certainly been an interesting one for Final Fantasy XIV. While many players are going into the new raid tier, many more are getting their crafters leveling and producing all that they can. Of course, these new pants are quite sought after by many players. While they may not be locked behind the most difficult content, you will need a bit of luck to get a pair of your own. let’s go over how you can get a pair of the Hose of Happiness.

How to Get the Hose of Happiness

The simplest way to get your own pair of Hose of Happiness is to buy them off the market board. This will set you back at least a few million Gil if you take this route. If you want to craft your own pair you had better be ready to do some treasure hunting. One of the components needed for the Host of Happiness is called the Cloth of Happiness. This component can only drop from the treasure chests in the Excitatron 6000, which can be accessed by completing Timeworn Kumbhiraskin maps.

Once you have the Cloth of Happiness from the Excitatron 6000 you will need a few more materials to craft the Hose of Happiness. You also need 3 Ophiotauros Leather and 3 Earth and Wind clusters. Once you have all these materials you will need a max level Leatherworker and the Master Leatherworker IX tome. You can try to find someone that has a max level Leatherworker with the tome and ask them to craft it for you.

Once you get through all of that you will have your very own pair of Hose of Happiness. Perfect for use with your new dancing pole or just glamoring onto your gear. If you have any more questions about content from the new Final Fantasy XIV patch, make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.