Final Fantasy XIV – How to Unlock Chocobo Mount, Where to Unlock My Little Chocobo

With the changes made to A Realm Reborn’s Main Scenario in Patch 5.3, eager Warriors of Light will need to complete the quest “My Little Chocobo” to progress the story. Thankfully this isn’t Eorzea’s most complex of tasks, though you’ll need to belong to a Grand Company and have a few seals in hand to complete it.

“My Little Chocobo” is unlocked after reaching level 20 and joining a Grand Company.

The first barrier to accessing “My Little Chocobo” is the easiest to clear: just reach level 20. With the streamlined quest-chain, increased experience gains, and better dungeon loot this shouldn’t be much of an issue. Stick to the Main Scenario and use the Duty Finder to clear the three dungeons the story throws at you around level 15 and you’ll reach 20 in little time.

The second bit isn’t difficult, but you will have to make a choice: which city-state will you pledge allegiance to? Each has a Grand Company that represents and defends them: Limsa Lominsa has The Maelstrom (ew), Ul’dah the Immortal Flames (also ew), and Gridania the Order of Twin Adder (guess which one I belong to).

Whichever you pick really only affects the style of uniforms you have access to from the company vendor, and which Grand Company you fight for in Frontlines (though, you can easily circumvent this by opting to be a free agent). To join the Maelstrom head to the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.1 Y: 12.8) and talk to R’ashaht Rhiki after signing on to grab “My Little Chocobo”. Similarly, the Immortal Flames can be found in Ul’dah at the Steps of Nald (X: 8.4 Y: 8.9); talk to Swift after joining to grab the quest. If you want to join the best Grand Company then head to New Gridania and speak with Vorsaile Heuloix (X: 9.7 Y: 11.1) once you’ve enlisted with the Twin Adder.

You’ll need 200 Company Seals to purchase the Chocobo Issuance from the Grand Company Quartermaster located in your headquarters (where you picked up your “My Little Chocobo” quest). These are earned from completing FATES, and the ones outside your city will do the job (and, they’re easy enough to solo if no one else is around). Once you have 200 seals grab the Chocobo Issuance, then follow the quest marker towards the Chocobo Stable in your city. You’ll receive a Chocobo Whistle, and after using it you’ll name your chocobo. Ta-da, you’re done, and have a chocobo to carry you across Eorzea and beyond.

While not required to complete the updated ARR MSQ, you can teach your faithful bird mount how to fight alongside you once you reach level 30. Head to the South Shroud and speak with Docette (X: 17.0 Y: 28.2) to grab “My Feisty Little Chocobo”. Complete this quest and you’ll be able to summon your chocobo as a combat companion after using Gysahl Greens from your inventory. Your chocobo will level up as they fight alongside you, and can be specialized as either a healer, tank, or DPS. You can teach them all three eventually, but that’ll require some expensive onions after level 10, so at the start pick a role and stick with it (you can respec your chocobo though, so don’t fret overmuch).

