Final Fantasy XIV – How to Unlock Flying in ARR, How to Fly in Eorzea

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 finally introduces flying to the original Eorzea zones from A Realm Reborn. Flying in ARR is unlocked with relative ease, though you may find your wings temporarily clipped if you logged out in one of these classic areas.

Flying in ARR is unlocked immediately after completing “The Ultimate Weapon.”

Seeing as you need to finish “My Little Chocobo” to even progress the ARR MSQ now, the sole barrier to flying you will encounter by story’s end is the climatic “The Ultimate Weapon” (hell, even without “My Little Chocobo” you’ll earn your wings, but you will need a mount to fly). This will take you into The Praetorium, where you’ll put a stop to Gaius van Baelsar’s misguided plans. As soon as you clear the 8-man dungeon and turn in the quest you’ll be able to fly in Eorzea.

The zones where flying has been enabled are as follows:

Middle La Noscea

Lower La Noscea

Eastern La Noscea

Western La Noscea

Upper La Noscea

Outer La Noscea

Central Shroud

East Shroud

South Shroud

North Shroud

Western Thanalan

Central Thanalan

Eastern Thanalan

Southern Thanalan

Northern Thanalan

Coerthas Central Highlands

Mor Dhona

I.E. All of them. This change will certainly make clearing the post-ARR MSQ substantially easier, though players well beyond this point may run into a minor issue if they logged out in one of these zones prior to Patch 5.3 deploying. If you’re one of these players and find yourself unable to fly simply rezone, and you’ll find yourself able to soar in Eorzea.