The Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvE are not as meaty as they were in some previous patches, but they are no less substantial. To summarize: Warriors remain the favorite sons among tanks (sorry Dark Knights), Monks will find Form Shift less cumbersome to use, Bards received a light buff, Summoners had a nerf to Tri-Disaster, Astrologians had a slew of tweaks made and another Sleeve Draw reattack, and Machinists were once again trolled. Oh, and Gunbreakers continue to flirt with immortality.
The full list of Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvE are listed below:
Marauder / Warrior
|Action
|Adjustment
|Berserk
|The additional effect “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 15s to a maximum of 60s” has been added.
|Mythril Tempest
|The combo bonus “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 10s to a maximum of 30s” has been changed to “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 30s to a maximum of 60s.”
|Storm’s Eye
|Now extends Storm’s Eye duration by 30s to a maximum of 60s.
|Inner Release
|The additional effect “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 15s to a maximum of 60s” has been added.
|Nascent Flash
|No longer requires a target party member to execute.
Gunbreaker
|Action
|Adjustment
|Brutal Shell
|Cure potency has been increased from 150 to 200.
Effect duration has been increased from 10 to 30 seconds.
Barrier effect can now be refreshed.
Pugilist / Monk
|Action
|Adjustment
|Perfect Balance
|Recast time has been reduced from 120 to 90 seconds.
|Form Shift
|Additional effect extending the duration of Greased Lightning no longer requires Coeurl Form.
Bard
|Action
|Adjustment
|Sidewinder
|Potency when target is suffering from both Caustic Bite and Stormbite has been increased from 300 to 350.
|Refulgent Arrow
|Potency has been increased from 330 to 340.
|Burst Shot
|Potency has been increased from 230 to 240.
Machinist
|Action
|Adjustment
|Hypercharge
|Description now clearly states the Overheat effect only applies to machinist actions.
* No change has been made to the effects of this action.
Summoner
|Action
|Adjustment
|Tri-disaster
|Potency has been reduced from 300 to 150.
Scholar
|Action
|Adjustment
|Succor
|MP cost has been reduced from 1,300 to 1,100.
Astrologian
|Action
|Adjustment
|Lightspeed
|The effect “Reduces MP cost for spells by 50%” has been removed.
|Helios
|MP cost has been reduced from 900 to 700.
|Benefic II
|MP cost has been reduced from 900 to 700.
|Draw
|The additional effect “Restores 8% of maximum MP” has been added.
|Aspected Benefic
|MP cost when under the effect of Diurnal Sect has been reduced from 500 to 400.
MP cost when under the effect of Nocturnal Sect has been reduced from 900 to 700.
|Aspected Helios
|MP cost has been reduced from 1,000 to 800.
|Combust II
|MP cost has been reduced from 500 to 400.
|Sleeve Draw
|The effect of this action has been completely revamped.
Sleeve Draw now functions as follows:
Draws a card (arcanum) from your divining deck.
You cannot draw an arcanum if you are aligned with its Seal of Arcana. When aligned with all three seals, any arcanum may be drawn.
Additional Effect: Restores 8% of maximum MP
|Horoscope
|The healing effect can now also be triggered when the effect of Horoscope or Horoscope Helios expires.
|Neutral Sect
|When Neutral Sect is executed while Nocturnal Sect is active,
the healing over time effects of both Aspected Benefic and Aspected Helios can now be stacked.