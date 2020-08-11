The Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvE are not as meaty as they were in some previous patches, but they are no less substantial. To summarize: Warriors remain the favorite sons among tanks (sorry Dark Knights), Monks will find Form Shift less cumbersome to use, Bards received a light buff, Summoners had a nerf to Tri-Disaster, Astrologians had a slew of tweaks made and another Sleeve Draw reattack, and Machinists were once again trolled. Oh, and Gunbreakers continue to flirt with immortality.

The full list of Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvE are listed below:

Marauder / Warrior

Action Adjustment Berserk The additional effect “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 15s to a maximum of 60s” has been added. Mythril Tempest The combo bonus “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 10s to a maximum of 30s” has been changed to “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 30s to a maximum of 60s.” Storm’s Eye Now extends Storm’s Eye duration by 30s to a maximum of 60s. Inner Release The additional effect “Extends Storm’s Eye duration by 15s to a maximum of 60s” has been added. Nascent Flash No longer requires a target party member to execute.

Gunbreaker

Action Adjustment Brutal Shell Cure potency has been increased from 150 to 200.

Effect duration has been increased from 10 to 30 seconds.

Barrier effect can now be refreshed.

Pugilist / Monk

Action Adjustment Perfect Balance Recast time has been reduced from 120 to 90 seconds. Form Shift Additional effect extending the duration of Greased Lightning no longer requires Coeurl Form.

Bard

Action Adjustment Sidewinder Potency when target is suffering from both Caustic Bite and Stormbite has been increased from 300 to 350. Refulgent Arrow Potency has been increased from 330 to 340. Burst Shot Potency has been increased from 230 to 240.

Machinist

Action Adjustment Hypercharge Description now clearly states the Overheat effect only applies to machinist actions.

* No change has been made to the effects of this action.

Summoner

Action Adjustment Tri-disaster Potency has been reduced from 300 to 150.

Scholar

Action Adjustment Succor MP cost has been reduced from 1,300 to 1,100.

Astrologian