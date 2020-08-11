The Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvP are arguably more thorough than the PvE adjustments, so all you brawlers out there take note. The quickest summary of the changes is thus: DPS has been made deadlier, tanks more resilient, and healers more annoying. A full list of the Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvP are as follows:

Patch 5.3 Class/Job Adjustments for PvP

Shared Tank Actions

Action Adjustment Reprisal Reduction to target’s damage dealt has been changed from 10% to 20%.

Shared Range DPS Actions

Action Adjustment Concentrate Recast time has been reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.

Shared Magic DPS Actions

Action Adjustment Drain Maximum potency has been increased from 1,800 to 2,400. Addle Reduction to target’s damage dealt has been changed from 20% to 40%. Swiftcast Recast time has been reduced from 30 to 15 seconds. Manaward Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 30 seconds. Aetheric Burst Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Shared Healer Actions

Action Adjustment Attunement Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 30 seconds. Rescue Effect now ignores knockback resistance and can no longer be prevented by enfeeblements.

The additional effect “Removes Holmgang effect from target” has been added.

Paladin

Action Adjustment Confiteor Additional effect now also lowers target’s healing potency by 10%. Hallowed Ground Recast time has been reduced from 90 to 60 seconds.

Effect duration has been reduced from 6 to 5 seconds. Testudo Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Warrior

Action Adjustment Heavy Swing The additional effect “Increases Beast Gauge by 10” has been added. Shake It Off Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds. Chaotic Cyclone Increase to target’s damage taken has been changed from 5% to 10%.

Dark Knight

Action Adjustment Edge of Shadow Reduction to target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been changed from 20% to 10%.

Duration of effect reducing target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been increased from 6 to 10 seconds. Flood of Shadow Duration of effect reducing target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been increased from 6 to 10 seconds. Dark Missionary Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Gunbreaker

Action Adjustment Bow Shock The additional effect “Removes all Regen and barrier effects from targets” has been removed.

The Draw Power bonus “Heavy +50%” has been added.

The Draw Fortitude bonus “Bind” has been added. Lightning Shot The additional effect “Extends Fast Draw duration to maximum” has been removed.

The additional effect “Increases potency of next weaponskill by 50%” has been added. Gnashing Fang The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.

The additional effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added. Savage Claw The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.

The additional effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added. Wicked Talon The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.

The additional effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added. Burst Strike The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed. Fated Circle The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed. The following has been added to Gunbreaker: Action Effect Draw and Junction Afflicts target with a detrimental effect while granting self a beneficial one.

If target is melee DPS or tank, increases target’s damage taken by 10% while reducing your damage taken by 10%.

If target is ranged DPS or healer, lowers target’s damage dealt and healing potency by 10% while increasing your damage dealt and healing potency by 10%.

Previously acquired beneficial effects are overwritten on use.

Detrimental Effect Duration: 10s

Beneficial Effect Duration: 60s

Monk

Action Adjustment Riddle of Earth Barrier strength has been increased from a heal potency of 2,000 to 2,500. Tornado Kick Potency has been increased from 1,800 to 2,000. The Forbidden Chakra Potency has been increased from 1,800 to 2,000.

Samurai

Action Adjustment Hissatsu: Chiten Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,200.

Bard

Action Adjustment Quick Nock Potency has been increased from 600 to 800. Empyreal Arrow Potency has been increased from 800 to 1,000. Repelling Shot Potency has been increased from 400 to 800.

Machinist

Action Adjustment Spread Shot Potency has been increased from 600 to 800. Auto Crossbow Potency has been increased from 1,400 to 1,600. Ricochet Potency has been increased from 600 to 800. Wildfire Portion of damage compiled has been increased from 25% to 33%. Bioblaster Potency has been increased from 1,400 to 1,600. Blank Potency has been increased from 600 to 800. Air Anchor Potency has been increased from 1,600 to 2,000.

Black Mage

Action Adjustment Fire MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.

Increase to damage dealt from Astral Fire has been changed from 10% to 20%. Blizzard Reduction to spell cast and recast times from Umbral Ice has been changed from 10% to 20%. Fire IV MP cost has been reduced from 2,500 to 2,000. Flare MP cost has been reduced from 5,000 to 4,000.

Increase to damage dealt from Astral Fire has been changed from 10% to 20%. Freeze Reduction to spell cast and recast times from Umbral Ice has been changed from 10% to 20%. Thunder Cast time has been made instant. Thunder II Cast time has been made instant. Xenoglossy Potency has been reduced from 3,200 to 2,400. Foul Potency has been reduced from 2,400 to 1,800.

Cast time has been made instant. Enochian Time required to acquire Polyglot has been reduced from 30 to 15 seconds. Night Wing Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Summoner

Action Adjustment Outburst Cast time has been reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds. Fester Potency has been increased from 800 to 1,000. Painflare Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Scholar

Action Adjustment Biolysis Reduction to target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been changed from 20% to 15%. Dissipation Increase to healing potency has been changed from 50% to 40%.

Astrologian