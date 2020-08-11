The Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvP are arguably more thorough than the PvE adjustments, so all you brawlers out there take note. The quickest summary of the changes is thus: DPS has been made deadlier, tanks more resilient, and healers more annoying. A full list of the Patch 5.3 class/job adjustments for PvP are as follows:
Shared Tank Actions
|Action
|Adjustment
|Reprisal
|Reduction to target’s damage dealt has been changed from 10% to 20%.
Shared Range DPS Actions
|Action
|Adjustment
|Concentrate
|Recast time has been reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.
Shared Magic DPS Actions
|Action
|Adjustment
|Drain
|Maximum potency has been increased from 1,800 to 2,400.
|Addle
|Reduction to target’s damage dealt has been changed from 20% to 40%.
|Swiftcast
|Recast time has been reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.
|Manaward
|Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 30 seconds.
|Aetheric Burst
|Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
Shared Healer Actions
|Action
|Adjustment
|Attunement
|Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 30 seconds.
|Rescue
|Effect now ignores knockback resistance and can no longer be prevented by enfeeblements.
The additional effect “Removes Holmgang effect from target” has been added.
Paladin
|Action
|Adjustment
|Confiteor
|Additional effect now also lowers target’s healing potency by 10%.
|Hallowed Ground
|Recast time has been reduced from 90 to 60 seconds.
Effect duration has been reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.
|Testudo
|Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
Warrior
|Action
|Adjustment
|Heavy Swing
|The additional effect “Increases Beast Gauge by 10” has been added.
|Shake It Off
|Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
|Chaotic Cyclone
|Increase to target’s damage taken has been changed from 5% to 10%.
Dark Knight
|Action
|Adjustment
|Edge of Shadow
|Reduction to target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been changed from 20% to 10%.
Duration of effect reducing target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been increased from 6 to 10 seconds.
|Flood of Shadow
|Duration of effect reducing target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been increased from 6 to 10 seconds.
|Dark Missionary
|Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
Gunbreaker
|Action
|Adjustment
|Bow Shock
|The additional effect “Removes all Regen and barrier effects from targets” has been removed.
The Draw Power bonus “Heavy +50%” has been added.
The Draw Fortitude bonus “Bind” has been added.
|Lightning Shot
|The additional effect “Extends Fast Draw duration to maximum” has been removed.
The additional effect “Increases potency of next weaponskill by 50%” has been added.
|Gnashing Fang
|The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.
The additional effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added.
|Savage Claw
|The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.
The additional effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added.
|Wicked Talon
|The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.
The additional effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added.
|Burst Strike
|The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.
|Fated Circle
|The additional effect “Grants Fast Draw, reducing weaponskill recast time by 5%” has been removed.
The following has been added to Gunbreaker:
|Action
|Effect
|Draw and Junction
|Afflicts target with a detrimental effect while granting self a beneficial one.
If target is melee DPS or tank, increases target’s damage taken by 10% while reducing your damage taken by 10%.
If target is ranged DPS or healer, lowers target’s damage dealt and healing potency by 10% while increasing your damage dealt and healing potency by 10%.
Previously acquired beneficial effects are overwritten on use.
Detrimental Effect Duration: 10s
Beneficial Effect Duration: 60s
Monk
|Action
|Adjustment
|Riddle of Earth
|Barrier strength has been increased from a heal potency of 2,000 to 2,500.
|Tornado Kick
|Potency has been increased from 1,800 to 2,000.
|The Forbidden Chakra
|Potency has been increased from 1,800 to 2,000.
Samurai
|Action
|Adjustment
|Hissatsu: Chiten
|Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,200.
Bard
|Action
|Adjustment
|Quick Nock
|Potency has been increased from 600 to 800.
|Empyreal Arrow
|Potency has been increased from 800 to 1,000.
|Repelling Shot
|Potency has been increased from 400 to 800.
Machinist
|Action
|Adjustment
|Spread Shot
|Potency has been increased from 600 to 800.
|Auto Crossbow
|Potency has been increased from 1,400 to 1,600.
|Ricochet
|Potency has been increased from 600 to 800.
|Wildfire
|Portion of damage compiled has been increased from 25% to 33%.
|Bioblaster
|Potency has been increased from 1,400 to 1,600.
|Blank
|Potency has been increased from 600 to 800.
|Air Anchor
|Potency has been increased from 1,600 to 2,000.
Black Mage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Fire
|MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.
Increase to damage dealt from Astral Fire has been changed from 10% to 20%.
|Blizzard
|Reduction to spell cast and recast times from Umbral Ice has been changed from 10% to 20%.
|Fire IV
|MP cost has been reduced from 2,500 to 2,000.
|Flare
|MP cost has been reduced from 5,000 to 4,000.
Increase to damage dealt from Astral Fire has been changed from 10% to 20%.
|Freeze
|Reduction to spell cast and recast times from Umbral Ice has been changed from 10% to 20%.
|Thunder
|Cast time has been made instant.
|Thunder II
|Cast time has been made instant.
|Xenoglossy
|Potency has been reduced from 3,200 to 2,400.
|Foul
|Potency has been reduced from 2,400 to 1,800.
Cast time has been made instant.
|Enochian
|Time required to acquire Polyglot has been reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.
|Night Wing
|Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
Summoner
|Action
|Adjustment
|Outburst
|Cast time has been reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.
|Fester
|Potency has been increased from 800 to 1,000.
|Painflare
|Recast time has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
Scholar
|Action
|Adjustment
|Biolysis
|Reduction to target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been changed from 20% to 15%.
|Dissipation
|Increase to healing potency has been changed from 50% to 40%.
Astrologian
|Action
|Adjustment
|Combust III
|The additional effect “Lengthens weaponskill cast time and recast time as well as spell cast time and recast time of target by 10%” has been changed to “Reduces target’s damage dealt and healing potency by 10%.”
|Divination
|Recast time has been reduced from 90 to 60 seconds.